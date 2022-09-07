The Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, in many ways, is a preview of cross country's state field.

Norris Penrose Events Center hosted the event last Friday, just as it will welcome the final runs of the year.

Thomas MacLaren senior Jay Wood led the way in the 2A/3A competition, while Palmer Ridge senior Jacob Bach and junior Lucas Bossinger finished third and fourth, respectively, in the overall, seeded standings.

Also, Air Academy sophomore Tessa Walter continued her comeback after a slow finish to freshman year.

She led the girls' seeded field with a 17:50 mark. Just two spots behind was junior Bethany Michalak with an 18:07.80. Last year's state champion as a freshman, Vanguard's Nadhia Campos, finished in fourth with a 18:24.90 time.

The Kadets look positioned to place higher than last year's 4A, girls' fourth-place finish behind the lead of Walter, Michalak and sophomore Emily Beers who finished sixth.

Cheyenne Mountain, off last year's historic win in 4A boys, had five runners place in the top 35 overall, led by senior Kaden Levings in 27th.

Vista Ridge tops Panther Invitational field

Woodland Park hosted its Panther Invitational golf tournament on Tuesday at Shining Mountain Golf Club and District 20 athletics stole the headlines.

Vista Ridge, Pine Creek and Liberty finished first through third, respectively, and the Wolves took the win by seven strokes.

Senior Bryce Raduziner won the individual title with a 4-over-75 to top Pueblo County junior Niko Cozzetto's 8-over-79. His previous best finish was seventh at the Cañon City Invitational on Aug. 18.

Eagles' senior Hayden Via finished third, with Wolves' sophomore Devin Molia and Coronado sophomore Hudson Newsom tying for fourth place with an 11-over-82.

The highest finisher for host Woodland Park was senior Ethan Horton who tallied a 14-over-85 to finish tied for eighth.

Falcon places two pairings in top four of program's Invitational

Falcon hosted its invitational Tuesday at Antler Creek Golf Course and made sure to fill up the leaderboard.

The first and second teams for the Falcons finished second and fourth, respectively around winner Montrose and third-place The Classical Academy.

Senior Reese Knox made his presence felt once again with a second-place, 4-over-76. He finished one stroke behind Montrose senior Rocco Manuel.

Across seven tournaments this year, Knox has yet to finish outside the top 12 and has won three — finishing second or third in two others.

The Titans' finish was once again led by freshman Zachary Valentine and junior Nathan Valentine. The two finished third, and tied for fourth, respectively.

Nathan has finished fourth or better in three of his six tournaments this year.

Coronado boys' tennis faces big tests, continues standout year

Coronado may have lost Tuesday to defending state champion, Cheyenne Mountain, but it was another sign of the progress the Cougars have made.

Juniors Miles Hoover and Thomas Stewart took home wins in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles. The latter did so against last year's No. 3 singles state champion for the Red-Tailed Hawks, Steven Zhou.

Hoover was forced to three sets by Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Andrew Ballenger before taking the final frame, 6-2.

The team loss was Coronado's first after starting the year 5-0. What's more, the team placed second last month in the Air Academy Kadet court Kickoff behind Mullen.

CHSAA has the team ranked higher than any other in the area at fourth.

Widefield riding bats to softball success

The Gladiators are on a three-game win streak on the softball diamond, and the runs are coming in droves.

During the streak, Widefield has outscored Liberty, Pueblo Centennial and Rocky Ford by a combined 18 runs to move to 7-4.

Senior Abigail Vsetecka (.633) and freshman Brooke Foster (.594) are leading the Gladiator batting order, with juniors Jenna Hutchison (.571) and Robyn Foster (.536) also swinging a hot bat.

Vsetecka has multiple hits in each of the last four games, with five in a 16-14 win over the Lancers.

The ball is staying inside the park, but 36 doubles and six triples have supplemented the team's offensive efforts.