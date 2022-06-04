Bill Percy stood on the natural dirt infield of the Grace Center and surveyed the crowd.
It was his final regular-season game of the year — of his career, really, as coach of St. Mary's baseball. Across the stands, thanks in part to his wife's meticulous planning, were students and players from six different decades. And flown in from Atlanta was his son.
The result against Colorado Academy was irrelevant that day. It was about retiring the No. 24 of Percy, and acknowledging not just the work he's done for the Pirates, but the country and world of baseball, at large.
Percy is a Hall of Fame inductee in the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA). He's been awarded for his work serving Major League Baseball overseas, including coaching a post-war Croatian team, a group who played hard and partied harder — built for only the most strong-willed coaches.
The long flights to coach different country's national teams, host clinics or even return to Florida, a place where his playing career ended at Florida Southern and spurned his dream of teaching and coaching, are all memories.
The coaching times he looks back on most fondly could be summed up in another flight — the ones senior J.P. Clune took, both to leave St. Mary's and to return for his final season.
A family move — after Clune's father, an aviation instructor, switched jobs to Long Island, Florida — sent the catcher away from Percy. But the communication never stopped. Zoom calls and check-ins were crucial until the coach received a phone call with a simple message after the holidays last year: I'm coming back.
"The most important thing with coaching is not about winning state championships," Percy said. "It’s about those former players who are in the stands when you’re winning these games down in Pueblo at state.
"These former students who you taught who come back and they just want to say hi — that’s the most important thing for most successful coaches. Mark Johnson will even tell you that at Cherry Creek, and he’s won seven or eight. The most important thing is the relationships formed with former players and students."
Percy has had his chances, even against Johnson.
As a coach at Mitchell, Percy led his teams to back-to-back state title game appearances. And despite a talent gap in which they were competing against teams with MLB draft picks, his Marauders didn't fall until the final innings against Cherry Creek and then Fruita Monument.
This year's six-seeded Pirates are on a similar journey. They came into the year with uncertainty, and have come through in the biggest moments.
Call it the Percy effect, something that's even spread to Arrupe Jesuit — a team St. Mary's played this year, that's coached, in part, by one of his favorite former players, Ty Smith.
"Being coached by him is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Clune said. "The minute I showed up at St. Mary's, it was different. He always knows what to tell you and always has an answer for you. A lot of coaches struggle with that.
"I came back just to play for him, and it's been a huge motivation to win for him."
The skipper has brought home bronze, silver and gold medals, from the Pan American games and even world championship tournaments.
Limon, the 2A tournament's top seed and a team that hasn't lost since 2019, now awaits the Pirates for the chance to end Percy's career on the one high note he's yet to reach.
There's a 'nothing to lose' mentality that's engulfed the program, and Percy would tell you, he's already won, no matter how his final high school game ends.
Coaching great Dick Birmingham, who has since passed, spent a lifetime opening doors for coaches like Percy. He's the man who gets the biggest thanks for influencing his career.
Now, the southern Colorado coaching great is looking to close another door and leave behind his own winding path of people he's influenced.
Don't worry, they'll be in the stands once again. They wouldn't miss it for the world.