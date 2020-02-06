Boys’ Basketball: The Classical Academy at Widefield
It’s a fight to the finish in the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League. Harrison is in first with a 14-3 overall record and 9-1 in league play. Both The Classical Academy and Widefield trail at 7-2 in league play. The Titans are 12-4 overall and the Gladiators are 10-6. Both teams are on a roll, the Glads have won their last six while the Titans have won four straight. Senior Micah Lamberth leads The Classical Academy with 15.3 points per game. Senior Randall Days leads Widefield with 21.3 points per contest.
Girls’ Wrestling: State Tournament at Thornton, Saturday, all day
Girls’ wrestling is nearing the end of its second year as a Colorado High School Activities Association pilot sport. Saturday’s tournament will see 33 wrestlers from the Pikes Peak Region in action. Vista Ridge’s Bella Mitchell is the only area-wrestler who is a defending champion. The senior will compete in the 161 weight class.
Boys’ Basketball: Longmont at Discovery Canyon, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Discovery Canyon’s boys' basketball team is a scrappy one at 10-7 on the year. They’ve won five of their last six games. The Thunder responded to a three-point loss at Sand Creek with perhaps its biggest win of the season, toppling previously undefeated Cheyenne Mountain at Cheyenne Mountain 79-67 Wednesday night. Saturday, the Thunder host Longmont, a team that was last year’s Class 4A runner-up and the Class 4A champ two seasons ago. Senior Ethan Hall and sophomore Ethan Smith lead the Thunder with 11.1 and 11.0 points per game respectively.
Ice Hockey: Pine Creek vs. Air Academy at Sertich Ice Arena, Saturday, 8:40 p.m.
Pine Creek is on the homestretch of what has been a dominant season. The Eagles are 12-0-2 on the year and 5-0 and in first place in the Summit Ice Hockey League. They’ll look to finish out the year strong with three league games left on the schedule, two of them are against Air Academy. The Kadets are 7-8 on the year and 3-4 in league.
Girls’ Basketball: Doherty at Fountain-Fort Carson, Tuesday 5:30 p.m.
The Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans have dominated opponents all season save for one night, Jan. 18th at Doherty. The rival Spartans downed the Trojans 62-40, breaking what was a 12-game winning streak for the Trojans. Fountain-Fort Carson and Doherty are neck and neck in the Colorado Springs Metro league both with 7-1 conference records. The stakes are high as the winner of Tuesday’s rematch will be in prime position to win the league. The Spartans are on a seven-game winning streak. Junior Taryn Lindsey leads Doherty with 12.1 points per game. Junior Torie Bass leads Fountain-Fort Carson with 13.3.