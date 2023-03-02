DENVER - Maurice Austin is the type of player that gives any team a fright, even Air Academy as the state's top seed in 5A.

He's up for the state's Gatorade Player of the Year and the Kadets were once again forced to contain the guard in the 5A playoffs' quarterfinals on Thursday. Their plan held him to 19 points, but not before he nearly, singehandedly upended their title chances with a fast start.

Luckily, coach Barry Clark had familiar film to show the team — tape from their previous meeting with the Colts in January, a 61-48 win in which the Kadets allowed Austin to score 31. It served as more of a what-not-to-do plan than a blueprint.

"The hardest part of guarding South will always be Maurice. He gets in and all eyes go to him in scoring position," Clark said. "They got us three or four times on back cuts to him. They executed better that way, but we did a good job."

Air Academy was burned by Austin throughout the first quarter.

His steals and drives opened the floor for teammates and allowed the Colts to jump out to a 20-12 lead. Seniors Finn Horsfall and Corbin Garver were largely tasked with guarding the junior, but junior Noah Hellem was drawn in on certain sets, too.

The Kadets were fine with Pueblo South senior Ray Aragon finding his footing, or even senior Mateo Esquivel. Just not Austin. So they blitzed, hacked and doubled him to the tune of multiple 3-pointers blocked and five turnovers.

"It's unbelievable, he's the toughest guy to guard in Colorado and I've guarded some good players," Horsfall said. "He's a stud and it's tough. Our guys brought a different sort of tenacity today against him."

The X-factor may have been Ryder Banks. Without the burden of scoring, which Horsfall handled with his 28 points, the lengthy senior placed all of his focus on getting stops, and did.

Having guys step up on defense largely parallels the community effort the Kadets use on offense. Whatever it takes to win, no matter where the glory gets placed.

"Ryder is a guy who will do whatever he is asked, he came on the court and blocked two jump shots" Horsfall said. "To win a game like that, you have to have guys like that who can sacrifice."

Austin stands as the best, singular player Air Academy will face the rest of the season, and a quality litmus test for the Kadets to see their growth from two months ago.

So far, the test is being passed with flying colors, blue and white to be exact.