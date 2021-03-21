CLASS 5A
GIRLS’
No. 1 Valor Christian 67, No. 2 Regis Jesuit 42
At Broadmoor World Arena: Valor Christian completed the perfect season, capped with the program’s third state championship and first in Class 5A.
Valor Christian won back-to-back 4A championships in 2015-16 before earning a 25-point victory to add some emphasis to its first 5A title.
Ali and Kindyll Wetta had 17 points each for Valor Christian.
CLASS 4A
BOYS’
No. 5 Mead 68, No. 3 Montrose 41
At Broadmoor World Arena: The No. 5 Mavericks broke a 64-year title drought with a win over No. 3 Montrose for the Class 4A state championship, the program’s first since 1957 and second in program history.
Mead jumped off to a 21-6 lead over the Indians in the first quarter before being outscored 17-6 in the second. After halftime the Mavericks got back into it, outscoring Montrose 41-18 down the stretch.
Elijah Knudsen scored 30 points for the Mavericks and Marcus Santiago had 18 points. Ashden Oberg led Montrose with 17 points.
Mead concluded the season on a nine-game winning streak.
GIRLS’
No. 4 Mullen 67, No. 3 Windsor 44
At Broadmoor World Arena: Mullen waited almost two years to finally defend its 2019 state championship. A year ago, the Mustangs were preparing to play for the 2020 4A championship when they learned the tournament had been canceled due to the pandemic. But Saturday, Mullen defended its title well, winning its second straight state championship and sixth in program history with a win over Windsor, which was searching for its first championship since 1994.
Gracie Gallegos had 17 points for Mullen, Megan Pohs scored 12 and Alex Dominguez scored 10. The Wizards were led by Olivia Reed with 10 points and Alexis Backhaus scored eight.
In addition to defeating No. 3 Windsor, Mullen also upset No. 1 Holy Family and took down No. 5 Falcon on the way to the state championship.
CLASS 1A
BOYS’
No. 1 Belleview Christian 69, No. 3 De Beque 35
At Broadmoor World Arena: Belleview Christian claimed the program’s third state championship and first since 2000 in a decisive win over No. 3 De Beque.
The Bruins racked up a 36-7 lead in the first half, led by sophomore Assane Diop who finished with 22 points. Sophomore Davin Hunter scored 20, followed by senior Logan Owen and sophomore Nathaniel Owen.
Diop nearly had a triple double, pulling down 23 rebounds and dishing nine assists. The sophomore also had five blocks to help Belleview secure an undefeated season and the 1A state title.
GIRLS’
No. 4 Flatirons Academy 64, No. 6 Fleming 52
At Broadmoor World Arena: Flatirons Academy captured the first girls’ basketball championship in program history.
The Bison had an 11-point edge after the first quarter and was led by Emma Cox with 19 points. Savana Kascak scored 18.