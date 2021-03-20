The Broadmoor World Arena hosted five state championship basketball games on Saturday. Here’s the rundown of the action, listed in order they were played.
2A GIRLS
Limon 63, Wray 50
Trista Marx scored 27 points with 10 rebounds to lead Limon to its first title since 2007.
The Badgers overcame an early deficit to lead 30-20 at halftime and keep Wray at arm’s length.
Jordyn Tacha added 10 points and nine rebounds for Limon as it captured its sixth girls basketball title.
Wray placed three players in double figures, led by Taby Jones’ 14 points. The Eagles shot just 22.4% (11 of 49) against the Limon defense, but kept it relatively close by knocking down 25 of 29 free throws.
2A BOYS
Wray 56, Limon 50 (OT)
Wray overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to steal its first state championship.
The Eagles (16-0) harassed Limon to the tune of 23 steals, then outscored the Badgers (16-2) 11-5 in overtime to claim the title.
Junior Arambula led Wray with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and six steals.
Camden Smithburg scored 18 points for Limon, which was trying to snap a championship drought that stretches to 1964.
3A GIRLS
Platte Valley 49, Lutheran 44
Cora Schissler scored eight of her game-high 15 points as Platte Valley overcame a four-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to claim the program’s first title in 17 years.
Brooke and Bree Buntin added 10 points apiece for the Broncos (16-1).
Coach Tonya Schissler is mother to Cora, who also led the team with six rebounds, as well as Andi, who scored eight points with two assists.
Lutheran was paced by 13 points from Stephanie Schultz.
3A BOYS
Lutheran 72, St. Mary’s 56
It wasn’t just the six blocks from Baye Fall that stood out, it was his overall impact on defense that held St. Mary’s to 33 points below its average offensive output.
Fall also scored 10 points with 11 rebounds, while teammate Tommy Apodaca hit five 3s en route to 22 points in the victory.
Lutheran blew the game open by outscoring St. Mary’s 25-5 in the third quarter.
The Pirates were led by 20 points from Sam Howery and 17 from Luke Stockelman as they played in a championship game for the first time in 60 years.
5A BOYS
ThunderRidge 68, George Washington 59
Nolan Marold scored 17 points with 12 rebounds to pace ThunderRidge, which outshot George Washington 51.3% to 31.5%.
The Grizzlies captured their third title in school history and first since 2003.
Jason Simental had 16 and Joey Bilello added for ThunderRidge, which outscored George Washington 15-4 in the second quarter to build a lead that help up throughout.
Four players reached double figures for George Washington — Jarmell Johnson (13), Edward McPhee (12), Kendale Johnson (11) and Kijuan Thompson (11).