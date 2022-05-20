Several brackets throughout the baseball regionals, all the way from 2A to 5A, were delayed because of weather, but some braved the elements.
Here's updates on those who played Friday.
Cheyenne Mountain beats delay, Roosevelt to reach regional final
Only one of the Red-Tailed Hawks'-hosted three regional games were played Friday, and the hosts got the best of No. 25 Roosevelt, 7-0.
Junior Ben Myers tossed 5⅔ innings of scoreless ball before senior Reese Lyons came in to collect the final four outs. The former struck out seven, while the latter set down three on strikes.
Cheyenne Mountain racked up six hits and five walks as a team.
The fifth inning served as the final straw for Roosevelt after the Hawks led 2-0 to that point. They put up five runs, thanks to three hits, two hit by pitches, two other walks and a Rider error.
Junior Mason Aaron accounted for the biggest of the hits with a one-out, grand slam. It was his first home run of the year, in the team's biggest game to date.
The Hawks will face the winner of No. 9 Pueblo Central and No. 24 Green Mountain on Monday at 12:30 p.m. The opening of the two matchups is set to start around 10 a.m. at Cheyenne Mountain.
Discovery Canyon stung by Pueblo County
The Thunder battled through a loaded league slate to grab a postseason spot, but saw their run come to an end in the opening round of regionals Friday.
Discovery Canyon jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, thanks to a score on a wild pitch with the bases loaded by junior Chase Ambuehl. It once again took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth before allowing five runs in the bottom of the frame.
Six hits allowed and an error by the Thunder led to the Pueblo County outburst. In all, Thunder senior Jonah Johnson struck out nine Hornets and scattered two walks while allowing five earned runs.
During the regular season, the Hornets scored over eight runs per game.
Senior Nick Marburger led the way getting on base three times thanks to two walks and a single. Ambuehl and Johnson split the Thunder's other two hits in the battle.
Kadets downed in same bracket, different opponent
Both Air Academy and Discovery Canyon entered as underdogs, and both were unable to overcome higher seeded opponents.
The Kadets fell to No. 10 Severance, 9-5, in the Pueblo County bracket's first round, setting the Knights and Hornets up for a bout to reach the 4A state playoffs — a game the lowered-seeded Knights won, 6-5.
Senior James Wright finished as Air Academy's top hitter, with six of the Kadets' 16 home runs on the year, as well.
Junior Cody Sheets and sophomore Frank Flores led the club's pitching staff with sub-3.00 earned run averages through the regular season in 20 combined appearances.
Air Academy finished a game behind Pine Creek for fourth in the PPAC.