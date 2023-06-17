Matt Rhoades spent his childhood with rug burns on his knees.

The Lewis-Palmer senior played with his grandfather and brother throughout his childhood and used the family's respective houses as his base paths, winding from the kitchen to the dining room and across every surface in between. Even now, he battles Ranger teammates in floor hockey and walks out with the same burns, albeit on bigger knees.

Rhoades is the product of a competitive environment surrounding him since birth. He played with higher age groups growing up to match his own maturing skill level. His parents struggled to keep up, at times, as Rhoades' skills developed quicker than they could move him.

An older brother who pitched helped to find his areas of weakness at each step, too. The two have likely faced each other more than any other opponent, and it's helped each to grow, dating back to their lively at-bats in the backyard.

He mastered the CHSAA baseball landscape this year after setting the Lewis-Palmer walk record last year. This year he was equally patient, but embraced his competitive spirit when a ball entered the strike zone. He rode the mindset to a Class-4A-leading 15 home runs, the state's third-most overall and the title of Gazette Preps Peak Performer.

"He found what makes a good player into a great player and that's maturity," Rangers coach Brett Lester said. "It's what also differentiates a college player from a high school player. He understood that any time you can get on base, you're doing damage. The guys around him gravitated to that, too."

The Pikes Peak League is the area's toughest for baseball. Cheyenne Mountain and Lewis-Palmer were leading dogs in a league that boasted winning records for half of its teams.

Rhoades' influence among teammates, and his own threat to opposing teams, enabled three of the league's top-five on-base percentages. His breaking of the program's walk record as a junior set up a team-wide competition to beat the mark this season.

Seniors Blake Nelson (21) and Caleb Pepper (20) finished as the Rangers' top duo for bases on balls. Six Rangers watched their way to double-digit walks and none of it would've been possible with Rhoades.

"The guys around me in the lineup benefit me and I benefit them," Rhoades said. "Having the type of guys that I've had behind me has been huge for my success. I had Cooper Ciesielski behind me last year and a whole new group this year and it helped me a ton."

The hitters around Rhoades, and the pitcher he faces most in his brother, have formed what he sees now at the plate.

Breaking balls were the story of his senior year. It was seemingly the only way pitchers could figure out how to throw off his timing, and yet, even that failed to work most times.

His brother's pitch repertoire went from one Matt couldn't hit to one that shaped how he saw at-bats and the patience required as the pitching gets better. No one knows Matt like his brother so finding weak spots was both of their goals.

They both still remember the times those battles turned friendly, too.

"I remember when they were kids and Matt was playing up with his brother, they faced a pitcher they both hated playing against — he was so good," Matt's father Aaron said. "And that day, Matt went 3-for-3 off of him with two doubles and a single. Even now, they still talk about stuff like that."

The rug burn conversations aren't the only ones in the Rhoades household.

A competitive spirit came from an overwhelming love. It started with Matt's grandfather and was passed down each generation to create a family of collegiate-level competitors and fans of the sport.

The duo is too big to race around the house now. Vases and paintings along the walls wouldn't stand a chance.

Those races formed Matt. They created a drive to succeed and beat out an opponent, even if that opponent shared the same last name and genetics. He'll walk, he'll hit and he'll even score a goal if you put mini hockey sticks in his hand.

What Matt wants most is to win.