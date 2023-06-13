The checklist for the Banning Lewis Prep track and field athletes as they head to the 2023 Nike Outdoor nationals might read:

Running unis, check; running shoes, check; Pit Viper sunglasses, check, check, check.

The Stallions are relatively new to the high school track and field scene, getting sanctioned by the Colorado High School Activities Association just three years ago, head coach Gary Kurtz said. But the relatively short time hasn't impeded the creation of a culture and their own unique sense of style.

"A couple of our alumni athletes, they were actually one of the first to wear the Pit Vipers. I know one of my runners, Jonathan Wiggins, he runs for (Western Colorado University) now ... he might be the first athlete that had Pit Vipers, but that entire season he was the only person that wore those glasses," Kurtz said. "Then a couple athletes got some, and then they're like 'well, two of the four relay athletes have Pit Vipers. Let's get some more,' so then slowly more and more people got them. At this point, I don't know, I mean unofficially I guess Banning Lewis athletes, we all wear Pit Vipers."

But the trip to the University of Oregon's Hayward Field for the Nike Outdoor Nationals starting Thursday isn't about multicolored sunglasses, but the evolution of a program.

Kurtz is completing his fifth year at the helm of both the track and cross-country teams. At the beginning of his tenure, the school didn't have a proper track, just a dirt circle that was 400 meters. Since then, the school has added concrete, Mondotrack, athletic trainers and more resources.

But the real improvement has been with the athletes. His first season, Kurtz said he had less than 20 athletes, all freshmen or sophomores. This season, the Stallions numbered 65 strong.

Still chasing improvement, Kurtz noted that Banning Lewis' cross-country team has competed in a number of NXR regional events in Tempe, Ariz., the past couple of years. This season, he wanted to see if he could get his athletes to qualify for a similar event on the track and field side.

While the tops goals for the team were always self-improvement and running the best times within the state, midway through the season, Kurtz noticed that a number of his athletes were competing at a level near the standards needed to qualify for the Nike Nationals.

"I'm looking at the qualification times and the times our athletes are running, and they're pretty close," he said. "We actually had two athletes that already hit a standard, whereas we had a lot of others that were pretty close or if their training went correctly, then they would hit those standards by the end of the season. So week after week, goal No. 1 was Colorado state championship, but goal No. 2 was if you do good in the process, good enough, you could go to nationals, too."

Olivia Bell took the path Kurtz described. Bell, who was a sophomore this past year, will compete in the 4x800 relay.

"Last year, we ran the 4x800, and it was our favorite relay ever," she said. "We came into this season knowing that we had a lot of potential, but we didn't really know quite that we'd be able to qualify for nationals. It definitely wasn't something that we even thought about, until whenever our coach told us that it was definitely within reach ... we were just so excited."

Banning Lewis former junior Joseph Bjegovich will compete in the shotput, 4x100 and 4x200 relays. While he favors shot putting, he relishes the opportunity to go out and show everybody what he's able to do, bringing glory to God in the process, he said.

Competing in the program's first national meet is the culmination of a long process to Banning Lewis on the map.

"It means a lot," Bjegovich said. "All my friends we decided to stay at Banning and we all knew that it was a smaller school, but we knew that we could build something from the bottom up, and I think now we're starting to all see it come into full circle with just the athletes that we have ... I think it's just really special."

This special team opportunity is brought in part by a culture, the foundation of which was laid by previous Stallions who ran on the dirt track.

"The first class that we had did a phenomenal job of taking what they had and making the most of it and focusing on the small things such as the culture, being positive to each other, hyping each other up during the meets, being accountable and most importantly just the camaraderie of sports," Kurtz said.