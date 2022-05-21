LAKEWOOD – Jaysa Even had to resist the urge to jump up and down after her near-perfect final long jump.
And few can jump quite like Even, a state qualifier in three jumping events in 2A state track and an NCAA Division II-bound volleyball player from Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy.
But on her last jump, Even finally nailed it. She used the whole board (she later reviewed pictures that showed she left the white with no room to spare) and sailed past 17 feet for the first time, posting a jump of 17-1.25 that was 5 ¼-inches better than her qualifying mark.
Her best jump in the finals before the final attempt was a 16-7, which would have left her in fourth. The last jump couldn't have come at a better time. And she was predictably elated.
But up next was the final jump for a competitor. So all that excitement had to be put on hold.
“I was scared,” she said. “The person who was seeded above me jumped right after and the guy (who announces jump distances) talks really quietly. So I was like, ‘What is it?’”
It wasn’t enough to beat Even, who puts a championship on a list of state finishes in the long jump, high jump and triple jump that had previously consisted of fourth and fifth-place medals.
She was fourth in the high jump on Thursday and she competes again on Sunday as the No. 4 seed in the triple jump.
Even entered the long jump with the fifth-best qualifying jump, but was only four inches off the mark of the top qualifiers.
“I was going for it,” said the senior who will attend Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. “I saw that my mark in comparison to the other girls was really close. I was like, I’m going to take it.”
Hannah Turpin of St. Mary’s finished second at 16-9.75.