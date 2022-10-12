The matted, brown-spotted grass of Banning Lewis Academy's practice field isn't much, but coach Nic Olney takes pride in his canvas.
During COVID-19, he began to build the program after spending five years rebuilding St. Mary's and another three aiding Widefield. The choppiness of his new practice field mimics the hurdles he had to overcome in bringing the Stallions together.
Something is brewing at 'the Prep' though, and a program still in its infancy is looking to make it another year without a losing record.
"The school here is only three years old," Olney said. "I got hired on during the pandemic and we didn't have varsity football yet. We tried to get things going, then would have to shut down — then do it all over again.
"Our goal, just like everyone else, is to take it one day at a time. I think what these kids have done is impressive."
Senior captain Nick Vigil has been a large part of the building of Banning Lewis, just like junior Ben Early.
The former has been near the campus since the Banning Lewis Academy first welcomed elementary school students — his current class being one of its first.
"It felt good to go from nobody in a weight room to 30 kids," Vigil said. "We were able to build and change the culture and bring more kids who originally didn't want to play."
The two, along with fellow captains, juniors Riley Dotson and Brayden Skinner, carry a lot of weight.
All four play on multiple units, with the majority playing offense, defense and special teams too — with Early flashing his pink receiving gloves as the team's punter.
They also carry the weight of progressing a roster of students who, in some cases, have never touched a football. Buckling up shoulder pads and attaching mouth guards to helmets came before schemes and formations.
"I've tried to let guys be themselves while learning," Early said. "We don't need to tell guys what to do, everyone's input is needed. We were in the same place at one point and didn't know everything. Someone had to teach us, and now we have to teach them."
The lessons are going well so far.
Last year's league-title-game loss to Peyton was avenged in a 43-0 win over the Panthers this season. The running game has combined for 1,623 yards in a run-heavy system and the team is learning to win tough games.
It's a long way from phone calls to shoulder pad and helmet manufacturers with back-ordered stock due to supply shortages.
Olney has brought his chants. He's brought a community feeling ,and plenty of 'Amen Brother's' to go around.
The Stallions' march is just beginning.
"We have some amazing kids, I've been blessed," Olney said. "I think it's impressive what they've done in the short existence of Banning Lewis football.
"These kids will be able to carry that legacy forever."