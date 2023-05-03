"Faceoff win by Devin McFarlane." "Goal scored by number 10 Stefan Dingbaum, assisted by Hank Walsh." “Strong defensive play by Wyatt Furda.”

Whenever there’s an announcement of something good happening at a Cheyenne Mountain High School Lacrosse game, chances are it’s about a Hawks senior.

And for good reason.

The defending back-to-back 4A state champions are loaded with what head coach Mike Paige calls the best group of kids the Cheyenne Mountain program has ever seen.

The Red-Tailed Hawks kept their winning ways going Wednesday night with a 15-1 rout over crosstown rival Air Academy as the school celebrated its 14 seniors in the final regular-season home game.

"Every single year, we've known our class has been special," Furda, who had a hat trick for the Hawks, said after the game. "We only get one senior night, right? So we have to do it right. It's great to go win against Air Academy. ... I know everyone on that team, so it's great that just the respect on both ways is awesome."

The Hawks drew first blood with an unassisted goal from senior midfielder Hank Walsh with about eight minutes left in the first quarter and never looked back.

With an 8-1 lead at the half, the Cheyenne Mountain community celebrated its graduating team members with a special ceremony.

The seniors were given flowers, walked to center field, and took photos with parents while the announcers shared their favorite team memories, including visiting the Jefferson Memorial in Washington at 11:30 p.m.; enjoying Mexican food by the beach around a bonfire at spring break; the team party after Cheyenne Mountain's state title win over Evergreen two years ago; and, of course, beating the very same Kadets in last year's state final.

Furda skipped to center field arm in arm with his parents as he was honored.

"I just want to say thanks so much for the support," Furda said of his parents. "I love them both, every single day that we would go get some windshield time together. ... Just the little things that they did when I was a kid I didn't even think to thank them, and so I just want to thank them for everything now."

The group's success has been long in the making. Furda said five or six of the teammates have been playing together since first grade.

"This truly is the culmination of all of those years of playing together, and we have a couple more regular-season games and then we're off to state," said Furda's mother, Jenifer. "Just having all these guys play together, they have so much fun together, and they're so fun to watch so it's fantastic."

The seniors have made an impact on the community, as well. Around the field at Cheyenne Mountain, younger lacrosse athletes, boys and girls, played with their sticks passing and shooting with one another. According to Jenifer, senior team goalie Matty Kelleher will let the younger ones shoot on him after a game, and her son often hosts shooting clinics for those wanting to improve. Furda said it's one of the reasons he chose to stay locally and play lacrosse at Colorado College.

It's a way for the Cheyenne Mountain senior to pay it forward to former Hawk August Johnson, who Furda said made an impact on him. Johnson went on to play for the Air Force Falcons.

To that end, several Hawks will continue their careers in college: Kelleher will play at Quinnipiac; Walsh will play at The University of the South; senior defenseman Matthew Peterson is headed to William Jewell College; Kale Parthen will play golf at Arizona Christian; and Dingbaum will attend Colorado Mesa.

The Hawks are 11-3 and an undefeated 5-0 in the 4A Southern League with one game remaining on the year. But as the second season and the prospect of a three-peat looms, Paige is most excited about the men his seniors have become.

"We started this program 13 years ago, and we wanted good, young men and these 14 guys that are the seniors — they're great athletes but they are even better human beings, and that's what's exciting ... their futures look so great," Paige said.

"We talk about character all the time and these guys they bring that."

Cheyenne Mountain Boys’ Lacrosse seniors

Anthony Decesaro LSM/DEF

Hank Walsh MID

Stefan Dingbaum MID

Matty Kelleher G

Kasey Freeman ATT

Braden Morrison G

Kevin Papa ATT

Garrett Wellens FOGO

Wyatt Furda MID

Matthew Peterson DEF

Fletcher Soteres DEF

Kale Parthen DEF

Devin McFarlane MID

Tye Bogren DEF

Cheyenne Mountain Boys’ Lacrosse seniors

Anthony Decesaro LSM/DEF

Hank Walsh MID

Stefan Dingbaum MID

Matty Kelleher G

Kasey Freeman ATT

Braden Morrison G

Kevin Papa ATT

Garrett Wellens FOGO

Wyatt Furda MID

Matthew Peterson DEF

Fletcher Soteres DEF

Kale Parthen DEF

Devin McFarlane MID

Tye Bogren DEF