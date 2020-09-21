Following Monday’s 8 a.m. deadline for schools to decide if they wanted to offer football, cheer and dance this fall, at least 218 of 284 teams will hit the practice field this week in preparation for Week 1 of fall football, slated to begin Oct. 8.
According to Colorado High School Activities Association’s release last week, leagues will likely remain intact if 50 percent of the league chooses one season or another. CHSAA will manage the six-game regular-season schedule for each team to be announced Tuesday.
Scroll to the bottom of the story for a complete league-by-league breakdown of teams opting to play this fall.
Class 5A will include at least 32 teams, including Pine Creek, which will compete in the 5A South league, but can qualify for the 4A playoffs. Doherty will also compete in the 5A league, which will feature its full six members as each team opted into playing this fall.
In 4A at least 36 teams will play this season including all of Southern 1 and 2, featuring mostly Pikes Peak region teams. Falcon is the only local 4A team to remain dedicated to the spring Season C, and is the only member of the newly formed I-25 league to do so. The I-25 league features Cheyenne Mountain, Liberty, Palmer, Thornton and Widefield.
Class 3A will feature a field of 28 teams, excluding locals Sierra, Harrison and Sand Creek, who have all opted to play this spring. Their absence in the Southern 1 league leaves gaps in schedules for remaining league members Discovery Canyon, Mitchell and Durango.
The Classical Academy announced this weekend the Titans will compete in Season C, and are the only members of the 2A Tri-Peaks league to pass on fall competition. Class 2A will have at least 27 teams competing this fall.
In 1A, St. Mary’s and Ellicott opted for spring ball, while 32 other 1A programs will hit the field starting Thursday.
Most small schools opted for a fall season among 8- and 6-man competition, with 36 8-man programs announcing their dedication to the fall season, and 29 6-man schools.
Practice will open up for fall football schools Thursday with typical preseason limitations. Athletes will be limited to shoes, jersey and helmets for the first three days of practice. Full protective equipment but no contact will be permitted from Sept. 28-29, with full contact allowed from the 30th on.
Below is a breakdown of the programs confirmed to play this fall and their league alignments. The statewide list was compiled by Kevin Shaffer of Colorado Preps Network.