Ashlyn Short didn’t let pressure phase her Wednesday afternoon, which is why the Palmer Ridge High School junior shined on the softball diamond.

Short threw the final out and her 3-RBI double in the seventh inning lifted the Bears to a 13-10 victory against Discovery Canyon at Discovery Canyon High School.

“The game was a little stressful, but you always have to keep positive thoughts in your mind,” Short said. “If you get down on yourself, things will go downhill, and we didn’t want that.”

With the contest knotted at 9-all heading to the seventh inning, the Bears needed a final stand to stymie a Discovery Canyon comeback.

Brooke Bornitz’s RBI double to left field that scored Sofia Romero built a 10-9 lead for the Bears, a lead Palmer Ridge would not relinquish.

Then, with the bases loaded and no outs, Short stepped in the box waiting for the perfect pitch.

“The ball came down, I saw it, and didn’t want to go for the first pitch, but then I said, ‘go for it,’” Short said. “It all worked out in our favor.”

Short’s 3-RBI double scored Bornitz, Corinna Arellano and Pam Boyarko, giving the Bears a 13-9 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Short stepped into the circle and allowed a dinger by Cashlyn Murphy, the game’s only home run, which made it 13-10.

“We’ve been practicing locations, and she missed her spot and she knew it,” said Palmer Ridge coach Jason Romero. “I knew that she knew it, she acknowledged it. Everyone makes mistakes. But I still had all the confidence in her to move forward with the other three batters.”

Short recovered immediately and dealt heat in the circle, including a strikeout in the final at-bat to put the game to bed.

“I wasn’t stressed, because I knew I had my defense backing me up and I knew that we still had runs on the board,” Short said. “(After that home run) I knew I had to flush it and reset and just go with the next pitch. I also had a crap-ton of adrenaline for that last strike.”

Early in the contest, the Bears built multiple leads only to watch the Thunder erase the deficits.

Palmer Ridge led 3-0 after the first inning, but Discovery Canyon earned a pair of runs in the first and tacked on another in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 3-3.

The Bears added four in the top of the third after a pitch hit Romero with the bases loaded. Arellano skipped a line drive through center field to a 3-RBI double to build a 7-3 cushion.

Palmer Ridge scored two in the top of the fourth, but Discovery Canyon added a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, fifth and sixth innings to tie it at 9-9.

“We talked a lot about this sort of situation all week,” Romero said. “We know Discovery Canyon has some great hitters, and we knew this would be a roller coaster ride, but we just had to keep chipping away and getting ours.”

Before the loss, the Thunder had allowed nine or more runs just once this season, which came in a 9-6 loss to Windsor on Aug. 26.

Palmer Ridge’s 13 runs also marks its highest total since Oct. 14, 2022, when the Bears won 13-3 against Boulder.

“This is a huge confidence boost, and they’re going to be more aggressive,” Romero said. “They’re going to look for that first pitch with the bases loaded or runners in scoring position, how Ashlyn did.

"We’re always talking about aggressiveness in the strike zone. This gives them the confidence to believe in their skills when there’s pressure. … When the pressure is on, that’s when it really counts and that’s important.”