The Phoenix Police Department says it has located the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that killed former Pine Creek athlete Taylor White. The white SUV was located Monday, more than a week after the April 8 incident. It is unclear where the vehicle was found, according to an ABC15 report. (https://www.abc15.com/news/region-phoenix-metro/central-phoenix/police-locate-vehicle-involved-in-grand-canyon-university-students-death) Police are processing the vehicular information in hopes it leads to a suspect. No further information on the case is available at this time. A $5,000 reward is set for information leading to an arrest. White was a 2015 graduate of Pine Creek.