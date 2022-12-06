Antonio Joseph Martinez walked to the free-throw line with swagger in his step after hitting a 3-pointer against Sand Creek Tuesday night. And a foul.
Who could blame him?
The play was part of a dominant first quarter for visiting Fountain-Fort Carson that led to a 73-51 Trojans win over the Scorpions. Martinez scored 18 points just 24 hours after he broke a three-decade-old school record by scoring 41 points in the Trojans' 77-42 Monday night win against Conifer.
In Monday’s game, the senior shooting guard went 15 of 23 from the field and made nine 3-pointers, another first in Trojan history.
"It's an honor; it's something I can keep with me for a long time and hopefully tell my kids one day," Martinez said. "The truth is that rim was looking big, I was feeling it, and I just caught fire."
The Trojans have a rule when it comes to games: Feed the person with the hot hand, said head coach Paul Mileto.
"When he came out stroking it, we just kept running quick hitters to take what the defense what giving us," Mileto said. "... We gotta make the right play, get that assist, hit him when he's open so he can keep stroking it."
Mileto said Martinez's shots didn't even touch the rim until the last shot that broke the record. Coaches noticed Martinez was closing on the record but didn't inform him so he could keep his hot streak going.
Tuesday night, it was senior teammate Jason Martinez who had the hot hand. Jason knocked down seven 3s, the previous school record, in a team-leading 28-point performance.
The Trojans cruised to win much to the glee of the visitor crowd and the bench, who cheered and danced along the way.
Fountain-Fort Carson has gotten off to a 4-0 start on the season, already at half the school’s total wins from a season ago.
Though the game was never really in question, Mileto challenged his players in the locker room to maintain a high level of play even if things are going their way.
He implored the team to remember last season in which they went 8-16.
"This team was special last year, and some of these players that have the experience, now they're able to apply it," Mileto said. "Kids have to grow and they gotta be patient, and they weren't very patient because we were in every game last year as well and now we're coming out on top."
For Martinez, who leads the team in scoring this season, it's also about being healthy and playing. Last year, he suffered a broken nose, which sidelined him for most of the year.
"It hurt a lot; it hurt my team," he said. "I knew I could be out there helping them but just got to be patient with it and keep working."