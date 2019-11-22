Palmer Ridge sophomore Anthony Costanzo had a memorable breakout in 2019.

Four touchdowns and 265 receiving yards, plus six tackles highlighted the best game of his young career.

But Costanzo had been turning heads at the Division I level for months, earning his first offer from Colorado State in early May.

Two days later he received a phone call that resonated with him. A call from Colorado coaches Chris Kapilovic and Mel Tucker.

In a video posted of the phone call on Twitter, Costanzo sat on a black leather couch with a black and gold CU Buffs flag hanging on the wall behind him, and donned a Colorado sweatshirt.

“I just want you to know you have an offer from CU,” Kapilovic said during the call.

“Thank you so much,” Costanzo replied as he held back tears.

Costanzo announced his verbal commitment to CU on Friday.

“Ever since I was a little kid I’ve always dreamed of playing Division I football,” Costanzo said on Twitter. “Now I’ve gotten the opportunity to … With this being said I will be committing to the University of Colorado.”

His commitment comes two days after Palmer Ridge quarterback Luke McAllister announced his commitment to Colorado State and a month after junior wide receiver Kaden Dudley also announced his commitment to the Buffs.

Costanzo and No. 4 Palmer Ridge will face No. 5 Conifer on Saturday in the 3A state quarterfinals.