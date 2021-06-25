LAKEWOOD • New sister, same result.
Anna Willis ran her family’s streak to seven consecutive state track and field meets with a pole vault championship when she captured the 3A title on Friday afternoon.
The Classical Academy freshman cleared 12-foot-6 to overtake Kourtney Rathke of Peak to Peak. She then moved the bar up to 12-10 in an attempt to break sister Erika’s 3A record of 12-9, but strong wind gusts rose just as she started those three tries and she couldn't clear the mark (though her personal record is 13-4).
“It was like the pole vaulting gods didn’t like me today,” Anna Willis said.
Anna has followed the family format, with a new twist.
Like older sisters Andrea (the event winner from 2014-16 before vaulting for Kansas), Erika (the winner in 2017 and ’18 and now at Air Force) and Kristina (the winner in 2019 as a junior before COVID-19 canceled the 2020 event who is transferring from Air Force to Oral Roberts), Anna’s introduction to athletics came in gymnastics before switching to pole vault. This started when their father, Steve, a 1987 Air Force Academy graduate, learned the story during the 2008 Olympics of a Russian pole vaulter who took up the event after becoming too tall to compete in gymnastics.
Andrea, Erika, Kristina and now Anna eventually grew, gave up gymnastics, and took up pole vault. The difference is that Anna is the first to also participate in running events, as she’ll anchor TCA’s 4x100 relay in Saturday’s finals.
“We finally got one on the track,” TCA coach Tim Daggett said.
Carrying on a tradition like this comes with pressure. Kristina told The Gazette in 2019 of the stress of continuing the legacy, and Anna spoke of the same on Saturday. And her victory didn’t come with ease. She cleared 11-3 on her first try, instantly placing her in the top five. Then she missed on her first attempt at 11-9, a mark that would have left her short of the title. But she made her next two jumps, then landed the 12-6 on her second try to clinch victory.
“I just had that extra pressure,” she said.
Through 2024, that pressure figures to remain on anyone trying to catch TCA in the pole vault.
“This is the last one,” Daggett said, “but we get three more years out of her.”