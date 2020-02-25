MONUMENT - Ally DeLange and Kim Tucker took a step toward their goal of raising the profile of the No. 21 Lewis-Palmer girls’ basketball program Tuesday in a 54-50 win over No. 44 Widefield in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

DeLange scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the second half, including the 3-pointer that gave the Rangers (15-9) the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

“That was really exciting,” DeLange said. “Especially since (at) our school girls’ basketball has always been kind of looked down on, so I think this year, getting a home playoff game, we wanted to prove to our school we are good.”

Tucker didn’t go as far but noted it hasn’t been easy for the girls’ team, which has made four consecutive playoff appearances, to escape the shadow of the boys’ program, finalists in 2018 and state champions in 2019.

“We don’t want to take anything away from the boys — they’re so good, and they always have been — but we just want to really make an impact on our school, like yeah, we have girls’ basketball, too,” Tucker said after scoring 12 points.

Rangers’ coach Kristy Youngpeter made it clear she has not felt slighted.

“Right before we came in here, the boys had practice, and (coach) Bill (Benton) and I get along great,” Youngpeter said. “He had every one of his boys come over and wish us luck.”

Most of the boys’ team stuck around and led a student section that gave the Rangers a home-court feel.

“It meant a lot to have them there because we are proving ourselves this year and we are working harder than we ever have,” DeLange said.

The senior duo’s plans to increase recognition include a trip to the quarterfinals, one step beyond the 2018 run.

“The Great 8 is what we’re focused on this year,” Tucker said. “Hoping … fingers crossed.”

There likely was some finger crossing going on in the stands when Widefield used a hot start to lead 17-6 early in the second quarter.

Then, Ranger freshman Emma Jones hit two 3-pointers, a couple of shots from mid-range and a pair of free throws to get the Rangers a 25-23 lead late in the second.

“When she’s hot, she’s hot, man,” DeLange said.

Widefield led at the break after Alexya Goergen, who led the Gladiators with 15 points, hit her third 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

“Credit to Widefield,” Youngpeter said. “They’ve come a long way.”

The Gladiators (9-15) almost had enough to keep their season going and put an end to DeLange and Tucker’s plans.

The seniors combined to score all 14 of Lewis-Palmer’s third-quarter points, opening up a 39-31 lead, only to see Widefield answer with a 14-4 run. That put the visitors up two before DeLange’s final 3-pointer and a pair of late free throws from Griffin Greenwood helped secure the win.

To keep the program’s momentum building, the Rangers’ girls will have to get past No. 12 Glenwood Springs, and its 14-game winning streak.

“I think we’re just going to just keep working game by game to try to improve until we achieve our goal,” Tucker said.