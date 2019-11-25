The Classical Academy's Mason Norman won the high school boys' Runner of the Year honor after winning another individual state title. Teammates Adam Ambuul, Ryan Flaherty, Chandler Wilburn and Will Moore were named 3A honorable mentions.
In 5A, Palmer's Gus McIntyre was named to the first team. His teammate, Scott Prieve, was picked to the second team. Rampart's Ben Conlin was a 5A honorable mention.
In 4A, Cheyenne Mountain's Erik LeRoux and Air Academy's Matthew Mettler were named to the first team. Air Academy's Matthew Storer is on the second team, while Coronado's Zinabu Engstrom and Ben Hayes-Lemmon, Cheyenne Mountain's Nick Huger, Palmer Ridge's Hans Larson and Air Academy's Alex Maline were honorable mentions.
Ellicott's Jodzuel Juarez was named to the 2A first team, while St. Mary's Dylan Brush and Peyton's Tyler Halliday were picked to the second team. Peyton's Kelsey Montague and Joel Schluessler were picked as an honorable mention, along with Ellicott's Omar Wissar.
TCA's Sawyer Wilson and Kennedy McDonald were picked as the girls' first-team selections in 3A after leading the Titans to the state title. The Vanguard School's Ella Johnson made the second team.
Vanguard's Madi Moen, and TCA's Kotryna Obergfell, Rebecca Thompson, Sophia Valentine and Kyra Shaner all were named honorable mentions in 3A.
Cheyenne Mountain's Hope Stark made the 4A first team, and Palmer Ridge's Jocelyn Millican was picked to the second team. Palmer Ridge's Maren Busath, Air Academy's Ella Chura and Lewis-Palmer's Aubrey Surage were honorable mentions.
The Colorado Spring School's Kate Griffin made it on the Class 2A second team. Ellicott's Jaylene Gutierrez-Hermo and Peyton's Cecilia Richardson were named honorable mentions.
All-state softball teams announced
Mesa Ridge senior Katrina Robertson was selected first-team all-state in Class 4A, while Jenna Ruggaber of Coronado, Jocelyn Garcia of Widefield and Bailey Blachard of Elizabeth were selected to the second team.
Jada Boddy of Woodland Park, Kylee Bunell from Mesa Ridge, Isabelle Davis of The Classical Academy, Coronado’s Lynia Henry, Cara McGeeney of Canon City, Hailey Neener from Discovery Canyon, Kylie Pfannenstiel from Elizabeth and McKinzie Wade from Lewis-Palmer earned honorable mentions.
Rampart’s Jayda Randle earned a second-team nod on the 5A all-state team, while Fountain-Fort Carson’s Torrie Bass, Pine Creek’s Brynn Jackson, Rampart’s Brianna Jennings and Kaylee Sheets, Vista Ridge’s Katey Kelly and Liberty’s Denise Villalba were listed as honorable mentions.
In Class 3A St. Mary’s senior Morgan Trechter earned a second-team nod. Sierra Finn of James Irwin and Katlyn Long from St. Mary’s were listed as honorable mentions.
Cheyenne Mountain boys' tennis rules all-state selections
Unsurprisingly, Cheyenne Mountain boys' tennis took over this year's all-state teams.
Leading the way were the Indians' singles players who made the first team, including No. 1 Joey Geisz, No. 2 Paul Jones and No. 3 Ollie Muhl. They were part of a Cheyenne Mountain team that ended a six-year state title drought by winning this past season's Class 4A championship.
It was the Indians' 18th overall title.
Also making the all-state list for the Indians were No. 2 doubles Robbie Metz/Jackson Miller and No. 3 doubles Miles Wagner/Joseph Martensen.
Local golfers represented in all-state picks
Other all-stars were Liberty's Alex McCoy, who made it on the boys' golf second-team all-state in Class 5A; and Discovery Canyon's Kaden Ford, Lewis-Palmer's Gregory Lewis and Cheyenne Mountain's Gabe Marmon and Palmer Ridge's Lance Phillips, who all made it to the boys' golf first all-state team in Class 4A. Meanwhile, St. Mary's golfer Peter Stinar made it to Class 3A all-state second team.