It was hard to tell what was more fun for James Irwin's girls volleyball team Saturday. The time outs or the team's dominant performance on the court.
During each time out, the girls would dance to songs played in the interim, including Will Smith's "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" and Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag." It was all smiles for the Jaguars as they beat Fountain Valley in straight sets, 25-17, 25-7, 25-11.
"That fun is in the huddle and they have fun on the court but when play starts they're able to turn right around and focus on what they're doing," said James Irwin coach Mike Prusinowski. "So it keeps them loose, they all enjoy playing with each other. ...When they have fun they play even better."
James Irwin was in control of the match the entire way. The Jaguars got strong play from outside hitter Gabby Liles, middle hitter Jayla Higgs and setter Breeana Noel. Liles had 12 kills on the day, Higgs had 11 and Noel had 28 assists and six of James Irwin's 13 aces on the day.
One of those three players leads James Irwin in virtually every statistical category including kills, receptions, aces and assists. Higgs said she and Liles have been playing together since middle school.
"It's like a family we get to trust each and really talk to each on the court," she said. "We've known each other since we've been playing together since middle school. So we really built that bond since middle school it's always been me the center and Gabby the outside so through that bond we trust each other. If I'm front row Gabby will take it back row. We just always have that clear connection. "
From a legacy standpoint, Higgs said she wants her opponents to be afraid of what she and Liles can do.
"I think we want to have a legacy where it's like every year they see two of us and they're like, 'Oh my gosh it's them again.' Can't wait for us to graduate," she said.
Saturday's win is the fourth straight for the Jaguars following an 0-4 start to the season. Prusinowksi said the team intentionally scheduled difficult opponents to begin the year. James Irwin battled with class 5A Liberty and 4A The Classical Academy before taking some smaller class heavyweights in Buena Vista who is 10-3 this season and Fowler who has yet to lose through seven games.
Prusinowski said his team was competitive in each loss, winning at least one set in each of the matches. He said they never felt outmanned.
Now the team looks forward to league play and competing with top teams such as undefeated Lamar and Woodland Park. Beyond league play, the team hopes to return to regionals where last season ended. The Jaguars fell to Liberty Common and Kent Denver, but Higgs was injured for a portion of the year.
"We've got two strong teams that we feel that when we play at our best we can compete with," Prusinowski said. "We're looking to take (last year's experience) and build on what we had last year to be able to make a bigger push at those regionals this year to get into the state tournament. Because once you get in there you never know what can happen."