The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Wednesday that all seven state football championship games will be held at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl in Pueblo, the first time all state championships will be held at the same site.
The smallest classifications, starting with 6-man and 8-man championships will be Dec. 3, with 2A and 4A championships on Dec. 4. On Dec. 5 CSU-Pueblo will host 1A, 3A and 5A championships.
According to a release, the CHSAA board of directors unanimously approved the location change Tuesday evening.
"This is an opportunity to showcase all seven levels of football — from schools with 30 students to schools with more than 3,000 — on the same field on the same weekend," said CHSAA assistant commissioner Adam Bright in the release. "This will be a great culminating event to this football season."
CHSAA has announced a virtual news conference Wednesday regarding a 'special announcement addressing the culmination of the current football season,' according to a release. The story will be updated to reflect any additional information.
State football playoffs will begin next week with brackets scheduled to be released by CHSAA on Sunday.
Previous sites for state championship games include Empower Field at Mile High, which typically hosted 4A and 5A championships and Air Force Falcon Stadium, which hosted the 3A championship in 2017. Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl has been the host site for 2A and 3A title games since 2018.