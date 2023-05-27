Air Force will have to wait another day to claim a repeat Mountain West championship.

The Falcons, in position to claim the conference tournament title on Saturday and leading by three runs in the seventh, saw San Jose State storm back to win 7-5 and force a winner-take-all championship game at 2 p.m. Sunday in Fresno, Calif.

Air Force had swept all three games en route to a title in 2022 and was trying to replicate that when the Spartans interrupted those plans with a five-run seventh.

“We’re trying to play as long as we can together,” San Jose State reliever Jack White told the Mountain West Network after the game. “It’s just trying to play one more day with these guys. It’s a great group.”

White pitched the final two scoreless innings for San Jose State, striking out three. He had also pitched the final two outs – both strikeouts – earlier in the day as the top-seeded Spartans topped Fresno State 11-8 to advance to the championship from the losers’ bracket.

Air Force led for most of the game, going up 2-0 in the second inning on a two-out, two-run double from Tyler Covin. They padded the lead with a sacrifice fly from Walker Zap in the fourth.

After San Jose State scored a pair in the fourth, the Falcons capitalized on a throwing error and scored two more in the seventh to lead 5-2.

Then came the game-changing half-inning, as San Jose State scored on a double, a sacrifice fly, a wild pitch and on solo home runs from Hunter Dorraugh and Dalton Bowling.

Air Force’s Sam Kulasingam collected four more hits, raising his season batting average to .430. The back-to-back Mountain West player of the year has reached base safely 13-of-15 plate appearances in the tournament.

The game ended with Falcons runners on second and third in the ninth.