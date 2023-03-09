No one saw the Air Academy Kadets coming in 2015 when they won state, boys basketball coach Barry Clark said.

Clark said everyone saw Air Academy coming this season. It didn't seem to matter as the Kadets are two wins away from hoisting the state crown again.

Air Academy's 24-2 season and undefeated run through the 4A/5A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference is the culmination of the lessons they've learned on the court, be they from agonizing losses or invigorating victories. This year's Kadets have been receiving their basketball education together since the second and third grades.

"We really trust each other to work hard and just get better everyday and the bonds we make just help us keep pushing forward," junior Noah Hellem said.

"Last year we got up 26 to 0 on Vista Ridge and lost that game on a bank three from the corner," senior Finn Horsfall said. "So we learned a lot about ourselves and how to handle a big lead. ... We've done a better job this year of closing out games, when we can, and not just letting teams hang around and giving them some life."

"We had a couple big wins our sophomore year," senior leading scorer Corbin Garver said. "But I'd say our most influential win was our first playoff win last year against George Washington. It was the first time we really came together, closed out a game from start to finish last year and it kind of carried on to this year."

The Kadets have kept that momentum going to claim the top seed in the 5A classification of the Colorado High School Activities Association's state bracket this year. Air Academy held both Gateway and Glenwood Springs to under 30 points each in the first two rounds of the tournament and held Pueblo South at an arm's length for a 64-58 win while advancing to the Final Four.

Friday, they play No. 5 seed Frederick at Denver Coliseum for a chance to play for a title Saturday against the winner of the Mesa Ridge/Windsor game later Friday night.

The top seed is a statement on how far the Kadets have come. Two years ago, they were the 17th-ranked team in 5A, one seed shy of making the tournament.

"That left a bitter taste in their mouths and so their junior year, they came out, 'Hey we're not going to be No. 17 this year, we're not going to be on the bubble,'" Clark said.

Instead, that year the Kadets were No. 16 and they faced off against top-seeded, and defending champion, ThunderRidge in the Sweet 16. Clark said Air Academy led most of the game, but ThunderRidge, who had a senior-heavy team, was able to settle down and grind out the win en route to back-to-back titles.

This Air Academy team has learned from the disappointing ends to those previous seasons and now look to leave an indelible mark on the school.

"We have a really good culture here at our school and it would be really nice to be a part of that and cement history in this school and be remembered," senior Grant Featherston said.

But win or lose, they know that this season has been a success and that the culture the leaders have established on the team will carry on, Horsfall said.

The best part of this weekend for coach Clark might be watching the group play their final games as Kadets. It's what he said in a pregame speech to his 2015 state champion team and what he might say to this year's squad as well.

"'Guys this is the last time I get to watch you play,'" Clark said he told his 2015 team. "'And I just want to enjoy watching you play' and so I went and drank a coke and watched them play the first half and it was an amazing basketball game. By that time, these guys have played past coaching in that when they're in the Coliseum down on the far end, they can't hear anything I'm saying. Me getting up to yell and saying something, they can't hear anything. I believe they're trained enough that they can read a defense and they know the philosophies I have and how to run it and so I just let them run it."

It's a wise approach as the Kadets have put all their basketball lessons to good use.