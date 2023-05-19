If gold were the sole motivating factor, Bethany Michalak would have experienced heartbreak on Friday morning.

After collecting two silver medals last year at state, she entered this year’s 5A girls’ 3,200-meter race as the favorite; her qualifying time 19 seconds better than anyone else.

Still, she found herself in the runner-up position, running a 10:16.04 to finish second to Pomona’s Emma Stutzman (10:12.68).

But as soon as she caught her breath, Michalak was sporting a wide smile, handing out hugs and collecting competitors for photos.

“I just, in general, love the sport,” said Michalak, explaining what it is that pushes her to compete in such a grueling sport and yet instantly find the perspective to accept the outcome. “I love the competitiveness. I love how hard it makes you work and the feeling when it really sucks and overcoming it. That’s super motivating.”

Michalak, a junior, also understands just who it is she’s running against – particularly now that the Kadets are in their first year competing at the 5A level. Michalak’s time would have bested the 4A field by 20 seconds.

The only runners to post a better time than her last year are now competing for Stanford and North Carolina. The one in front of her on Friday, Stutzman, will run next year for Northern Arizona.

“The majority of the competitors out here are insanely fast athletes as well as great competitors and great people,” Michalak said.

“I knew getting second to (Stutzman) would still be a really good race for me. It was tough, she was continually pushing the pace, making the race a lot of work, which it should be. Honestly, at the end, she deserves it. She’s a senior, she’s worked so hard. I’m really happy for her, but I’m also really happy with my performance.”

All this is not to say Michalak doesn’t want to win. And she’ll have extra motivation going into the offseason knowing next year will be the final shot to top the podium at Jeffco Stadium.

“I really would love a state title next year,” she said. “Either cross (country), here or both. But I’m just going to keep working hard, keep doing what I’m doing.”