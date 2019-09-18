MONUMENT - Air Academy's softball team appears to be on the upswing.
Just a week ago, the Kadets suffered two big losses to Vista Ridge and Pueblo Centennial. But on a windy Wednesday afternoon, they were all smiles, high-fives and hugs after beating Palmer Ridge 15-0 on the road in Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference action.
"We were all hitting," sophomore Evelyn Daub said.
No kidding.
The Kadets (8-5, 2-1) produced 12 hits, with most coming early. It started in the second inning, when Daub belted an RBI double. But they took it to another level in the third inning, with five runs on five hits to jump to a 6-0 lead.
Air Academy ended the game in the sixth, thanks to seven runs via mostly bases-loaded passed balls or walks. Sophomore Brina Baysinger highlighted the rally with an RBI single, capping off an impressive day at the plate and in the circle.
Baysinger struck out five batters and allowed just three hits in a complete outing for the Kadets, who have won two in a row. She also twice got out of a bases-loaded situation, in the second and third innings.
"I felt like I had my defense behind me all the time," said Baysinger, who also had an RBI double in the fourth inning to give Air Academy an 8-0 lead . "I felt like that really supported me through the whole game. Every inning we came out strong. My defense was there. Every ball was played."
Air Academy's Maliyah Winn scored four runs, while teammate Abby Litchfield added three. Charlee Jessup had a sacrifice grounder.
Last week was a tough one for the Kadets. They lost 10-0 to Vista Ridge and 13-3 to Pueblo Centennial over a two-day period. But they've bounced back this week, starting with a 7-1 victory over Discovery Canyon and the shortened shutout win over Palmer Ridge (9-5, 1-2).
The Bears won eight straight before their two-game slide.
For the Kadets, they fed off each other. Once the rally started, it was hard to stop them.
"We were all being super supportive," Daub said. "When the energy is really good in the dugout, that's when you typically do the best."