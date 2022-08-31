Bob Wingett shakes his head when he sees how sports can alter reality.
He's chosen a different strategy while coaching - take the pressure off a team by never adding pressure in the first place, even before opening up the PPAC schedule with a hot-hitting Lewis-Palmer squad. The coach's approach proved successful with a 9-6 win Wednesday over the Rangers, but the moments within the game are what Wingett focuses on, not the scoreboard.
The Air Academy softball coach has experience across multiple sports and hundreds of athletes. It may be his special needs teaching that's brought the most lessons, though.
Treat people with love, give a smile and allow the experience to tell the story more than a state title or perfect season ever could.
"We push so hard to make this a family and to make a loving environment," Wingett said. "I have players who volunteer to help with my special needs kids, and it's how everyone should be treated.
"We don't care about the win-loss record. It's about our girls genuinely liking each other and enjoying each other."
With his team up 9-6 but losing its grip on the lead after hold a 9-2 advantage heading into the seventh frame, Wingett paced out to the pitching circle of the Kadets' home field.
He juggled in his mind what to say, and by the time he started to talk, the team took over. Senior Alex Gales, the Kadets' captain, offered up advice. So did catcher, junior Ava Smith.
They knew what starting pitcher junior Mikayla Hancock was capable of. After all, she showed it when she no-hit Pueblo East on Saturday.
Before long, Hancock was laughing, and so were her teammates. Air Academy, with every reason to tense up — three weather delays, a Rangers' squad that entered the game 9-2 and a L-P solo home run that cut the lead — simply chose to remain calm.
"Our team, we work hard and come to games with focus, but we always want to pick each other up," Gales said. "Mikayla (Hancock) always keeps her head up and keeps going, and so do we."
In the postgame circle, Wingett introduced the team's new mascot — a hippo named Henrietta, or Hercules depending on who you ask. He asked the team to give pick-me-ups for the game and to point out the highs.
When he and his girls sit down at the end of the year on the same outfield, the conversation could last an hour, easily. They'll likely talk about all the memories made, no matter how or when the final game comes.
And in return, his players will probably continue to count down the days of their club seasons, itching to get back to the Kadets. They might come back to the stands for every game, even after they've graduated.
When wins and losses are off the list of priorities, love and camaraderie take over.
And Wingett won't accept any other way.