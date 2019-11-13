Air academy players Adin Schwenke, left, Kameron Hooker, Sam Weisstein and Dylan Cornejo celebrate after the Kadets scored to tie the game at 1 during the second half of the 4A Boys Soccer Semifinals Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Legacy Stadium in Aurora, Colo. Air Academy won 2-1 to advance to the finals Saturday. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)