AURORA - There was no panic on Air Academy’s faces as the clock ticked down in the second half of a 4A semifinal, trailing Lewis-Palmer 1-0.
No panic because Air Academy had been there before. Not once, twice, but now three times.
After a second-half surge and a game-winning goal in the final two minutes in a 2-1 win Wednesday, the Kadets are headed back to the state boys' soccer title game.
Not once, twice, but for the third time in a row.
“Last year (when we were here) it was the same, down 1-0, but we know how to fight and we never give up,” said senior Adin Schwenke, who scored the Kadets’ game-tying goal midway through the second half. “Everybody fights their hardest and it’s amazing to see that.”
The No. 5 Kadets will defend their title and go for a third-straight championship at 4 p.m. Saturday against No. 3 Skyview. Skyview defeated No. 2 Golden 1-0 on Wednesday.
Lewis-Palmer controlled the first 10 minutes thanks in part to a standout defensive effort by junior Tyler Prichard. Then in the sixth minute the Rangers gained an edge off a 40-yard free kick by Prichard that sailed over the head of Air Academy keeper Travis Tygart.
While the goal put the Kadets behind, it seemed to have woken up the offense, which controlled the remainder of the first half, sending shot after shot to Lewis-Palmer keeper Aidan Mcgonagle, who stopped each one.
The message was simple for the Kadets at halftime — just keep battling.
In the 54th minute the Kadets finally broke through thanks to Schwenke’s rebound off a shot by Thad Dewing.
“When you go into the second half 1-0 and you’re looking at the clock you start to go, ‘ehhh man,’” said Air Academy coach Espen Hosoien. “But it helps us that we’ve been here before and we’ve been through tough matches the last two years to make the finals. A lot of these guys are seniors who have been a part of that and it helped to get us over the finish line.”
Similar to Air Academy’s reaction in the first half, the game-tying goal seemed to wake the Rangers up, who had been playing on the defensive for much of the game.
But Tygart was determined to make up for a first-half blunder.
Knotted at 1 with two minutes remaining in regulation Dewing was fouled at the 10-yard line, and received a free kick. His first attempt was blocked by a wall of Rangers, but he sent it back in, first played by Schwenke, but finished by junior Mason Shandy for his second — and biggest — goal of the year.
“I wasn’t really thinking about where I was on the field, I just kind of swung my left foot through it,” Shandy said. “I don’t even remember it hitting the back of the net, I just heard a bunch of people screaming, so I took off running.”
When the final horn sounded, Schwenke and junior Joel Rapp collapsed with emotion as the remaining Kadets bench sprinted onto the field.
“It was just amazing I almost started crying,” Schwenke said. “It’s been four years playing on this varsity field. It’s a dream to go (to the state championship) once. And to go there twice is amazing, and now three times — it’s just amazing and every player next to me has fought as hard as they could to get us here and I couldn’t be more excited.”