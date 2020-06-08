Air Academy’s Thad Dewing can add a second national award to his trophy case.
The two-time boys’ soccer state champion is a two-time Gatorade Colorado Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year, announced Monday.
Dewing was the first athlete from Air Academy High School to earn the national award when selected as the 2018-19 Gatorade Player of the Year.
He was ranked among the top 141 players nationally among the class of 2020 according to TopDrawerSoccer.com and has committed to play soccer at the Air Force Academy.
The 6-foot, 175-pound forward helped the Kadets to a 65-11-1 record, two state championships and three title-game appearances. He finished his high school career with 80 goals and 30 assists and ranked third in Class 4A as a senior with 74 points.
Air Academy earned top postseason seeds in 2017 and ‘18 on the way to back-to-back 4A state championships. The Kadets were the No. 5 seed in 2019, the program’s lowest in Dewing’s tenure, but made their third-straight title game. Air Academy lost 2-1 to No. 3 Skyview. Dewing had the team’s lone goal in the championship game.
The dual-sport athlete also averaged 10.2 points per game as a senior on the boys’ basketball team.
According to the release Dewing has maintained a 4.21 GPA, and has volunteered for an anti-bullying campaign at Air Academy. He also coaches youth soccer and basketball.
Dewing was the 2018 Gazette Preps boys’ soccer Peak Performer of the Year, following his brother Austin, who received the award in 2014. Austin also played Division I soccer at the Air Force Academy and is playing professionally with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.
Gatorade, which will honor 51 soccer players, one from each state and the District of Columbia, selects award recipients based on athletic achievement, academic excellence and community service.