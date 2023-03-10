It was Air Academy's turn.

The Kadets had been on the bubble, landing just outside the playoffs. They had been the feisty underdogs who had bent to the will of a more experienced team.

Friday at the Denver Coliseum the Kadets used their own experience to overcome a first-quarter deficit and punch their ticket to the final in the 5A state boys’ basketball tournament with a 74-59 win over Frederick.

Air Academy’s leading scorer Corbin Garver surpassed 1,000 points. His other goal is to win a state title.

“It’s just exciting we get the opportunity to play for a state championship, it’s fun,” Garver said. ‘’(This moment) is beautiful. I love playing with (my teammates) they are my best friends and I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else.”

Air Academy, a team that has six seniors and 12 upperclassmen, showed veteran poise in every well-placed pass to an open shooter, leadership in senior Grant Featherston showing a teammate how to better attack the basket after a miss, and temperament in players having a quick, supportive chat after a mistake.

Coach Barry Clark had high praise for this team’s defense before the game. But in the first quarter it was Frederick who stood tall on defense. Air Academy also struggled offensively. The Golden Eagles were up 15-8 heading into the second.

“Frederick came out and played a great first quarter,” Clark said. “Well, there’s a reason there’s only four of us left. Everyone’s really good and things weren’t falling. We couldn't make a layup to save our lives in the first half and they just fought through some adversity. And we focused inward and they came through the second half and really stretched it out. So I couldn't be more proud.”

The Kadets found their defense in the second quarter, forcing turnovers off bad passes, making steals and harassing shooters in the paint.

Frederick had no answers for Garver who came on in the second quarter. After several three-point attempts to begin the game, Frederick finally hit from deep to go up 22-19. Garver answered right back with a three-pointer of his own. On the ensuing possession Garver was fouled in transition and sank both free throws on the one-in-one chance.

Moments later, the Kadets were moving in transition on a fast break off a turnover and junior Max Howery found Garver who dunked it. Garver was above his season average at halftime scoring 19 of the team’s 31 points before the break. He finished with a game high 27 points.

In the third quarter, Frederick attempted to get sharpshooter Luke Justice involved early with a pair of looks from beyond the arc. But it was Air Academy who had the three party with Garver and junior Noah Hellem hitting from deep. The open looks came courtesy of quick ball movement from the Kadets who patiently waited to find open looks.

It was a full-scale implosion for Frederick on the other end, which went cold from the field and kept fouling Air Academy. The Kadets made Frederick pay for each foul with outstanding free throw shooting, going 17 from 23 from the line.

The win has Air Academy on the verge of its first title since 2015. But for Friday night, the coach will enjoy the semifinal victory.

“I’m going to get another Coke and watch the (Mesa Ridge/Windsor game),” Clark said. “Might as well enjoy it because it doesn’t last very long. … That was maybe my big mistake in ‘15 was I never enjoyed each win like I should have and so (Friday night) is just to enjoy that we got here.”