Bethany Michalak used the orange and white medical tents of state cross-country as a thinking chamber.
The junior crossed the 5A girls' finish line in sixth, right behind teammate sophomore Tessa Walter, but could only think about if she had done enough for Air Academy, even after her legs wobbled across the finish line and she nearly hit the dirt.
Michalak had, as had Walter, freshman Jordan Banta in ninth; sophomore Emily Beers in 17th and freshman Lauren Myers in 29th — all did their part in a 5A girls' team championship Saturday, the first year since the program was moved to the state's top classification.
Air Academy beat out second-place Mountain Vista, 63-126.
Here are @Kadet_Athletics teammates, Tessa Walter and Bethany Michalak in fifth and sixth, respectively to lead the area’s 5A girls’ finishers #copreps: pic.twitter.com/plzsuTvTVn— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) October 29, 2022
"I run for the team; it's always been for the team," Michalak said. "Being able to do this with people I love is amazing. We ran against Niwot so long that it almost felt impossible to get it. We were nervous, but knew we had the confidence to do it."
The elevation didn't scare the Kadets.
Moving up to 5A represented an opportunity to run the Norris Penrose course, with the same teammates, but different opponents.
Niwot, owner of a national championship this year, prepared Air Academy. Battle Mountain and Centaurus did, too, in 4A.
All the challenges the Kadets faced before being moved up shaped their success, even if coach Chuck Schwartz is always working to curtail his team's perfectionism — a quality he often finds in runners.
The Kadets capturing a title was confirmation of the work.
"It didn't hit me until someone yelled at me from looking at the live results, I'm not the best at math on the fly, but I knew we had a chance," Schwartz said. "I didn't think moving up would be a huge adjustment, even with how great the teams are.
"Bethany and Tessa are two of the best leaders a coach can ask for. I couldn't ask for better."
All five of the team's scorers will return to next year's team. Most will run for the track and field team in the spring.
There could've been a layover year in preparation for facing the Valor Christians and Cherry Creeks of the state. That also wouldn't be how the Kadets do things.
"It was so much fun to compete this year and travel," Walter said. "We're so close-knit, and it was just all about each other."
Kadet scoring finishers
5A girls' team results: 1. Air Academy 63, 2. Mountain Vista 126, 3. Valor Christian 133, 4. Cherry Creek 133, 5. Arapahoe 138