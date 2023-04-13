This season hasn't been the easiest for Air Academy's baseball team. But it's hard to tell when watching them have fun on the field.

The Kadets beat Palmer Ridge 6-4 on Thursday, picking up their third straight victory following a tough outing in a tournament in Arizona.

Air Academy was also down a pair of starting pitchers to injury, according to coach Steve Whiting, but that didn't deter the Kadets from besting Palmer Ridge at the plate and in the field. One player even found time to show an umpire how to "Griddy" in between innings.

"We enjoy it. We try to enjoy it because baseball's a game," senior infielder Ryder Banks said after the contest. "Even though it's a hard game, we try and make it as enjoyable and as fun as possible so when it comes to a stressful situation we'll have more fun with it."

That stressful situation came in the bottom of the fourth.

After Air Academy scored the game's first run in the top of the third, Palmer Ridge senior Austin Rees smashed a two-run homer to center field, putting the home team up 2-1 at the bottom of the inning. The Bears' bats were still hot in the following inning and Palmer Ridge seemed poised to extend its lead with runners on second and third with one out remaining.

The Kadets didn't shrink from the moment, however, and tagged Bears junior Tate Gargasz out a third base during a broken play.

Similar scenarios played out for Palmer Ridge throughout the game. The Bears would get a couple hits to put themselves into scoring position, but the Kadets would always answer.

Showcasing the team's pitching depth, Kadet junior Frank Flores Jr. was responsible for getting Air Academy out of many tense moments, denying would-be runs for Palmer Ridge in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Flores had eight strikeouts and allowed just three runs on 24 at bats.

"We had a great game all around. It wasn't just me. The whole team hit the ball pretty well. We made plays," Flores said. "I just threw strikes, let my defense work and I don't know, just came out with the win."

Air Academy didn't let Flores' good pitching go to waste. The Kadets came out swinging in the top of the fifth with junior Bronner Cole getting walked, junior Matt Hansen hitting a massive double that nearly went for a home run and Banks hitting a near identical shot to Hansen's that scored Cole.

And at all happened with the team's first three at bats of the inning.

"It was just kind of motivating to see the guys behind me and my teammates just cheering me on and also Matt getting the inning started, also Bronner had a couple hits getting the inning started," Banks said. "That kind of made it easier for me, because hitting's contagious and so them getting on the board allowed me to get on the board."

The Kadets would score both Hansen and Banks after a Palmer Ridge outfielder misplayed a ball deep to center field.

The Kadets never looked back after that moment with sophomore pitcher Wyatt Kelley closing out Palmer Ridge with three strikeouts to end the seventh and final inning.

The win gives Air Academy a two-game series sweep over their league opponent and places them at the top of the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. The Kadets are 6-6 on the season. Next week, they'll face 8-2 Cheyenne Mountain, which also has a 2-0 league record.

The winning streak is a refreshing feeling for the Kadets following the team's four-game slide in Arizona.

"We had to put Arizona behind us. We definitely played some tough teams there," Whiting said. "We learned a lot about our team and learned about our character. But it was good to come home and definitely start winning."