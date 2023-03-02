DENVER — Air Academy coach Chris Gunn knew his players wanted to escape to the locker room. He could see the tears were flowing.

Still, he instructed his seventh-seeded team to stay on the court anyway and watch No. 2 Roosevelt accept a Final Four plaque from CHSAA officials following a thrilling 51-47 victory that opened the 5A girls’ quarterfinals Thursday morning at the Denver Coliseum.

“I want you to see them receive their trophy,” he told the Kadets. “They earned it. I hope it will get them to thinking we were right there. Maybe work harder in practice. It’s a young team. Half of the girls they were on the team last year but they didn’t play, so this is new for them.”

It was the final lesson in a day full of them as Air Academy was eliminated in the quarterfinals a year after bowing out in the round of 16.

Breaking from routine by staying in a hotel the night before the game and receiving a 6 a.m. wakeup call before 6:30 a.m. breakfast and a 7:15 a.m. departure, the Kadets focused on controlling the variables they could in a unique environment.

They passed that test, storming to a 22-10 lead through one quarter. But the Roughriders (24-2) crept closer with an 8-0 run in the second quarter and ultimately moved in front at the end of the third quarter thanks to 36 forced turnovers.

“Definitely, one of our goals was to come out strong,” said junior Caitlin Kramer, who scored 11 of her 27 points in the first quarter for Air Academy. “I think we did that. We just kind of got out of our rhythm and our flow and then they took the lead. We came back a little bit; we just had to bring the energy and the encouragement up.”

The Kadets (17-9) were 10-7 at one point this season before winning seven of eight, including two rounds in the 5A tournament to reach Friday’s quarterfinal round.

The team will lose only one senior who played more than six minutes on Friday, and the tandem of Kramer and sophomore Tatyonna Brown (13 points vs. Roosevelt) figures to return intact.

Gunn knows what he’ll have returning, and he hopes the lessons taken from Friday will accelerate the growth.

“We’ve improved so much and we’re just so happy that we made it this far,” Kramer said. “This is a huge step for us.”