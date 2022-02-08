Many see a season as a collection of opponents, but coach Theresa Scott sees it as a staircase — every step up the flight is another skill acquired or an additional boost of momentum until the final goal is reached.
Another step was conquered Tuesday with Air Academy upending Cheyenne Mountain on the road, 64-50, with senior Brianna Sealy and sophomore Caitlin Kramer leading the way.
The team is getting better. In the latest win, it was about matching intensity. If the staircase had labels, this one suggested to crack out the mean streak and match the physicality of the Red-Tailed Hawks.
"The most exciting thing is that we're doing a march upward to the playoffs," Scott said. "Tonight, we did things against the zone (defense) that were beautiful because things are starting to click for them.
"One of the things we're most happy about tonight is facing the challenge of an intense team and meeting it. It's a good victory for us."
The intensity was no more apparent than the fourth quarter. With six minutes left and a double-digit lead, senior Ella Chura was closely guarding the ball. As the dribbles came, she timed out a jump, eventually diving forward and poking the ball out — ending the possession after the ball rolled out of bounds.
The very next defensive trip down the floor, it was freshman Lydia Flowers diving to keep a ball alive and forcing another possession conclusion.
Their efforts seemingly supported their two top teammates. Kramer finished with a game-high 25 points with three blocks chipped in. Sealy, as the team's compass, racked up 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists — her performance largely coming from the interior against the Hawks' zone scheme.
As the team was rolling, they garnered energy and fight from one another.
Each time Cheyenne Mountain junior Alena San Agustin sank a 3-pointer, she was answered almost instantly. Her three consecutive threes in the third quarter failed to even cut the lead under double digits.
"When we slow down and don't get sped up too much, the points come natural for us," Kramer said.
Only one step remains for the Kadets, and it's a big one. A bout with fellow PPAC challenger Lewis-Palmer awaits Air Academy in the season's finale.
The Kadets won't be able to catch Doherty in the league standings but entering the postseason on a winning and momentous track is just as important for Scott. She knows the end goal of a title and every step it takes to get there.
It's just a matter of one foot in front of the other.