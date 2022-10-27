Air Academy's return to the Class 4A state playoffs wasn't very memorable, but it was a step in the right direction.
After missing the second season the past two years, following a three-year stretch in which the Kadets made the state finals three consecutive seasons -- winning state in 2017 and 2018 -- the Air Academy boys soccer team made a triumphant return beating Pueblo West 2-0 on a cold, windy Thursday night at home.
"The first round of the playoffs isn't always the greatest soccer play. Just got to find a way to score more goals than the other team and we did that," Kadets Coach Espen Hosoien said. "I didn't think we played particularly well. We have a lot more potential on this team than what we showed today. But again, I think a lot of young guys with nerves and it played with their heads a little bit."
The Kadets took advantage of miscues and missed opportunities from the Cyclones and made plays when it counted. Senior Joshua Granados opened up the scoring after 16 minutes had gone by, putting a shot on Pueblo West goal keeper Brandon Villalobos. The keeper made a diving save attempt, but the ball squeezed out from underneath him for the score.
The Cyclones attacked with a sense of urgency to open the second half, trying to erase the 1-0 deficit. Pueblo West should have had the equalizer five minutes in after Air Academy goal keeper Owen Sutherland fell down on a play. But the the Cyclones couldn't capitalize and the ensuing shot on goal sailed harmlessly above the net.
Air Academy junior Brennan Jonswold scored the second goal for the Kadets with just over 13 minutes in regulation for insurance.
The win is the 11th for Air Academy on the season and the next step in a process to return the program to where it was near the end of last decade.
"It sounds silly but we usually don't focus on winning, we focus on the process of getting better as a soccer team, as athletes, as people. And if we focus on that stuff, the soccer and the wins they usually come," Hosoien said. "So for me, even though the two last years not making the playoffs' I felt, hey we are doing the right things. I know we'll get back there and it feels good to be in the playoffs because I think high school soccer in Colorado needs Air Academy in the playoffs."