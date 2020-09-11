When Air Academy freshman Bethany Michalak approached the finish line at Norris Penrose Event Center, she flashed a smile.
She won her first Cheyenne Mountain Stampede and surpassed her personal goals for the race, but that wasn’t all.
Michalak also reclaimed her spot as the fastest freshman in the nation with a time of 17:25.5. Nicki Southernland of Delta has the next-fastest time for a freshman nationally at 17:35.06.
“I did not expect to run what I ran today,” Michalak said. “I ran a little bit slower than that on a completely flat course, so I expected today to be a lot more time, so I really surprised myself.”
To many, the course at Norris Penrose is considered one of the toughest in the state, but for Michalak it was the perfect recipe for a season-best time.
“I actually love this course, I love hills so I really enjoyed it and I can’t wait to run it again,” said Michalak, who will return on Oct. 17 for the state meet. “The second mile definitely kills you a little bit because it’s so hilly, and when you come down to the third mile you expect to have more downhill than there is. A lot of it is pretty flat and some steep short hills, so that was pretty hard.”
But once she hit the final straightaway, she mustered up the energy for a national-best time and a smile at the finish line.
Michalak was more than a minute ahead of the field as Aubrey Surage (18:29.2) and Jade Allen (18:40.7) of Lewis-Palmer placed second and third, respectively. Cheyenne Mountain’s Hope Stark placed third in 18:49.7.
But it was Air Academy that took the girls’ title. Led by Michalak, the Kadets placed their top five runners in the top 13. Ella Chura placed fifth with a time of 19:06.9, followed by Brooke Moss in eighth (19:55.8), Olivia Novy (11th, 20:23.5) and Chloe Fair (13th,20:36.6).
“We had a good team effort today,” said Air Academy coach Chuck Schwartz. “We’ve really been talking about pack time, and that will be a big key to our success. We have frontrunners, but we also need to work hard as a team.”
Cheyenne Mountain junior Erik Le Roux looked comfortable on a familiar course, winning the boys’ individual title with a time of 15:48, crossing the finish line 41 seconds ahead of the field. Palmer Ridge’s Colby Schultz (16:29.3) placed second, chased by Palmer’s Scott Prieve (16:32.1) and Coronado’s Zinabu Engstrom (16:42.1).
Cheyenne Mountain’s Knox Exton (16:51.3) and Kaden Levings (16:53.5) placed fifth and sixth respectively, followed by Enzo Knapp (16:56.3) and Cedar Collins (16:57.3) in eighth and ninth overall, respectively. Their efforts helped the Cheyenne Mountain boys’ team take home the team title as their top five runners completed the course in under 17 minutes.
While the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede acts as a dress rehearsal for the state championships in October, the 2020 race looked much different.
Cheyenne Mountain coach Stan Lambros said they are learning and adjusting race details this year more than ever.
“We learned a half-dozen things yesterday (at the JV race), we learned a half-dozen things today, and then tomorrow CHSAA will come and we will probably learn two-dozen things,” Lambros said. “We will tighten it up to keep the kids safe and give them an opportunity.”
Runners ran through the final stretch in an empty stadium as fans were permitted to line the racecourse, while wearing masks and socially distanced, but were not in the stands to view the finish line.
But there were 2,996 American flags in tribute to those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks lining the final 100 meters to guide the runners in.
“It gives me goosebumps to think about that tribute we had and we can’t enjoy it as a community. It brings tears to my eyes that we can’t have people here to experience their kids running, and to experience that tribute to 9/11.”