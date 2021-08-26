Sam Beers put in a full night of work, even if lightning halted the action a bit early.
The Air Academy running back had piled up 233 rushing yards with four touchdowns when weather ended the action with the Kadets leading Liberty 34-14 with 1:07 remaining in the third quarter at District 20 Stadium on Thursday.
Beers also caught a pass for 11 yards and kicked a pair of PATs.
But topic of conversation between the 5-10, 190-pound junior and his teammates on the sideline was a booming punt that traveled about 80 yards.
The Kadets snapped the ball from their 27-yard line back to Beers at about the 15 and he booted a spiral that took a favorable bounce well past midfield and finally rolled to a stop just inside the Liberty 5-yard line.
Not a bad way to open the season for Beers. Or Air Academy as a whole, which closed last year on a five-game losing streak.
Air Academy took the opening kickoff and drove 73 yards for a touchdown.
The Kadets then pooch kicked on the ensuing kickoff and recovered, setting up a 37-yard touchdown drive.
On Liberty’s first snap from scrimmage the shotgun exchange was fumbled and the visitors again recovered, setting up a 15-yard touchdown drive.
It was 20-0 in the first quarter before the Lancers ran their first positive play on offense.
But Liberty did pick itself up at that point. Quarterback Aiden Swanson hit Kaleb Bullard for a 26-yard touchdown and Swanson later ran one in himself from the 1-yard line after a run from Chris Hunter put the Lancers inside the 5.
Swanson was 7-of-16 passing for 140 yards and the touchdown according to The Gazette’s unofficial stats.
Hunter ran eight times for 77 yards, displaying elusiveness on several runs.
The Lancers were within 27-14 after that initial 20-point deficit, but then Beers scored on runs of 52 and 76 yards to push the lead back out for Air Academy.
The night again underscored the importance of Beers in the Air Academy offense. Last year he ran for 178 yards in a victory against Liberty to open the season and 185 in a loss to Coronado to close the schedule. The Kadets scored 71 points in those games and Beers had four touchdowns. In the other four games during the shortened season Air Academy was shut out and Beers averaged 38 yards in the three games in which he appeared during that midseason stretch.