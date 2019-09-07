CROSS COUNTRY
Liberty Bell Invitational
At Heritage: Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Hope Stark fell just short of the Division I girls' title, finishing in second place in 18 minutes, 9.10 seconds behind Ralston's Elizabeth Schwiker (18:07.40). Doherty senior Mikayla Cox also had an impressive showing, recording an 18:47.40 to finish fourth in the same race.
Cheyenne Mountain's eighth-place finish in the team standings was the highest among area teams. Palmer took 10th.
Other highlights include a fifth-place performance by Lewis-Palmer junior Aubrey Surage (18:39.70) in the girls' D-II race and a 10th-place showing by Peyton junior Joel Schluessler (17:20.80) in the boys' D-III race.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 5, Grandview 0
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears (5-0) remained unbeaten by shutting out their third opponent this season, thanks to jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first half.
Grandview (2-3) suffered its second straight loss.
FOOTBALL
Windsor 24, Vista Ridge 14
At Windsor: The Wizards jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first half, which was enough to hold onto the win in nonconference action and hold off a Vista Ridge late-game rally.
The Wolves (0-1) scored two touchdowns in the final two quarters, but Windsor (1-0) put up a 10-point third quarter to come away with the victory in the season opener.
The game was rescheduled to Saturday after Friday's matchup was rained out.
Liberty 48, Sierra 0
At Hatchell Field at Academy District 20 Stadium: It didn't take long for the Lancers (1-0) to set the tone in their season opener, thanks to Malachi Salus returning the opening kickoff for 88 yards.
The onslaught continued, thanks to a touchdowns by Salus and Mussa Pene to give Liberty a 42-0 halftime lead over Sierra (0-2).
BOYS' SOCCER
Air Academy 6, Montrose 1
At Air Academy: Thad Dewing had two goals and two assists to lead the Kadets, who exploded for four goals in the second half to run away with the nonconference win over Montrose (1-3).
Kelton Hooker, Sam Weisstein, Jett Neubacher and Barrett Booth all had a goal apiece for Air Academy.
Air Academy (2-1) bounced back after a 6-1 loss to Boulder last week.
Manitou Springs 5, Pagosa Springs 1
At Manitou Springs: Cullen Cote and Riley Jungbauer each scored a pair of goals to lead the Mustangs (2-0).
Seamus Love contributed with two assists for Manitou Springs, who jumped to a 2-0 halftime advantage. Cote and Grayson Bodor also recorded assists in the win.
Pagosa Springs (0-3) scored its lone goal in the second half.
Manitou Springs goalkeeper Spencer McCumber finished with four saves in a complete outing.
Pueblo East 2, Woodland Park 0
At Pueblo East: The Eagles (3-0) scored a goal in each half to earn their third straight win over Woodland Park (0-1).
Pueblo South 1, Elizabeth 0, 2OT
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals (0-6) suffered a double-overtime heartbreaker to stay winless this season.
Pueblo South (3-1) has won two in a row.
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Pueblo Centennial 1
At Pueblo Centennial: The Indians (1-3) scored both of their goals in the first half to earn their first win of the season.
Pueblo Centennial (3-2) has dropped two of its last three games.
Rampart 5, Chatfield 1
At Chatfield: Kyle Bergmeier led with two goals as the Rams continued their perfect run against Chatfield (2-2), which snapped a two-game winning streak.
Oboyo Kuot, Liam Milton and Vito Villa each added a goal for Rampart (3-0).
Douglas County 3, Liberty 1
SOFTBALL
The Classical Academy 22, Sand Creek 15
At Sand Creek: Eldaah Asfaw was nearly perfect at the plate, going 6-for-7 with two doubles and five RBIs as the Titans scored 19 of their runs in the final four innings against Sand Creek (2-4) to earn their first win of the season.
Zoe Wadman and Olivia Parris each knocked in four runs for TCA (1-7).
Morgan Mullins earned the win in the circle with four strikeouts.
Palmer 20, Sierra 7, 4 innings
At UCCS: Bryana Lucas struck out six to go along with her second triple of the season as the Terrors scored nine runs in the fourth inning to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.
Dallas Clements also hit a triple and Corina Rodriguez-Skufca collected two doubles for Palmer (2-6), which has won two of its last three games.
Sierra remained winless at 0-5.
Gunnison 6, St. Mary's 1
At Gunnison: Yelena Valentine hit a home run in the fourth inning to help the Pirates (3-3) cut their deficit to 2-1 in the fourth inning but the Cowboys were just too much as they scored four more runs in the final two innings of the nonconference game.
Gunnison (4-4) ended a four-game losing streak.
VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, Denver South 0
At Denver South: Riley Simpson had 15 kills and Anjelina Starck added 11 kills to help lift the Rams to a three-set sweep, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21, in nonconference action against Denver South (4-3).
Grace Wilkinson had 12 digs for Rampart (3-0).
Douglas County 3, Liberty 2
At Liberty: The Lancers (2-2) suffered their second consecutive defeat after falling 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 25-21 to Douglas County (3-2) in a nonconference matchup.