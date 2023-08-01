One of Colorado’s best high school hoopers will stay in the Centennial State after she graduates.

Air Academy’s Caitlin Kramer announced her verbal commitment to Colorado State University on Monday.

An incoming senior, Kramer was instrumental to Air Academy’s run to the 5A state quarterfinals in 2022. She averaged 26.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game as a junior, both of which were career highs.

Colorado State, which competes in the Mountain West, has posted three winning seasons in a row. The Rams have reached the NCAA Tournament six times in their program history, most recently in 2016.

Between CSU’s strong program tradition and quality academics, Kramer saw the school as an excellent fit.

“Everyone was so welcoming, and the community was outstanding," she said. "The vision and goals that they have for their program is inspiring. And I was thoroughly impressed by the wide range of fields of interest, and the opportunities to help all students thrive academically.”

Kramer will be the first girls basketball player from the Pikes Peak region to play at CSU since Sand Creek graduate Liah Davis. Davis spent five years in Fort Collins, appearing in 76 games from 2017 to 2021.

The Rams’ men’s basketball team has also become a popular spot for Colorado Springs natives lately. CSU’s men’s team will feature four players — Joel Scott (Lewis-Palmer), Nique Clifford (Vanguard), Javonte Johnson (Cheyenne Mountain) and Cam Lowe (Lewis-Palmer) — from the area.

While Fort Collins is still around two and a half hours away from Colorado Springs, Kramer saw it as a home not too far from home.

“My family means the world to me, so having them be able to come and watch me for another four years is such an amazing feeling,” Kramer said. “The support system that I have here is unbelievable. My teammates and friends that I have such a strong relationship with have always been there for me.”

Kramer believes committing to CSU a year out will help her do that.

“My commitment motivates me for my final year of high school basketball,” Kramer said. “It not only inspires me but holds me accountable to stay disciplined and focused throughout the season. I want to set an example for my teammates by displaying strong work ethic and dedication, which I know I'll need to compete at the collegiate level.”