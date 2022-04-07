Air Academy baseball coach Steve Whiting has a lot of trust in his players.
Behind the plate, he trusts catcher, senior James Wright, to call a good game. On the mound, he gives faith to junior Cody Sheets, at least for Thursday's 15-0, mercy-rule win over Doherty at the Rocky Mountain Vibes Stadium.
The tandem is leading a loaded Kadet roster that's raced off to a 6-2 start, in part because of an offense scoring nearly 17 runs per game.
Sheets tossed a complete-game shutout with five strikeouts and no walks, but also tied the team lead with three hits.
"I think it's important to help the team as much as I can," Sheets said. "You usually only pitch once a week, but you're in the order every day.
"Getting to throw on a mound like that was pretty sweet."
Senior Peter Tassler also collected three hits, including a double and triple, as part of Air Academy's 16 base runners — 14 hits and two walks.
The bigger stadium and atmosphere may have played a role in the hot-hitting ways of the Kadets, but Whiting would disagree. He fields a team of guys who play baseball as close to year-round as Colorado will allow.
Love for the game is what has driven players like Wright to start the year with a batting average north of .700. Or Sheets to succeed both on the mound and off. And the two are part of a team hitting nearly .500 in the early part of the season — that admiration for the game seems to be paying off.
"They all play a ton of games," Whiting said. "Throughout the summer and all that. They probably only get about two months off each year, so they're playing a lot of baseball.
"Our production hasn't dropped off, and I hope it doesn't. Their competitive nature and love let us really sit back and enjoy it as coaches."
The rest of the year is filled with PPAC matchups for the Kadets. So far, they've swept Palmer Ridge and split with Rampart. A second bout with the Spartans awaits Saturday.
In those five league games, Air Academy has put up a combined 78 runs. Sheets leads a pitching staff that Whiting is comfortable with going four deep in — a rarity in high school baseball where staffs are so often led by one or two standouts.
The ingredients are coming together in his first year, and Whiting is going to enjoy the ride.
"We're blessed and lucky," Whiting said. "These guys have fun, but they know what it takes to get better. They won't settle."
Oh, and the Kadets' Division-I-committed shortstop? He returned for the first time against the Spartans after battling a back injury. The rich appear to be getting richer.