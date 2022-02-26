Barry Clark teaches his players the basics, then lets them figure out how to apply them.
When Air Academy's second round, 5A playoff game came down to the free-throw line, another message came into Clark's head — the final two minutes are when they count. Junior Finn Horsfall sank both shots to pull ahead of George Washington for good, 71-67.
In all, the Kadets missed just four free throws in 29 attempts.
"Nothing matters until the last two minutes," Clark said. "You can go on streaks and hit them early, but the last two minutes matter most. I try not to get my hopes up in the first quarter, I just ride it out.
"The last four minutes of a playoff game is everyone's last chance of the year. It's a whole different beast."
Heading into the final eight minutes, the Kadets held a 55-49 lead.
Through the fourth quarter, the teams exchanged blows, with the Patriots taking the lead back at certain points.
The little things that Clark preaches are what doomed the visitors. George Washington missed 14 free throws, including going just 1-for-2 in the final quarter.
Then, with a chance to counter Horsfall's first pair of free throws, down 70-67, the Patriots were called for a technical foul for having too many players on the floor after a sixth man sprinted out of the timeout and onto the court. Horsfall sank another free throw to clinch it.
"It's any other free throw, right?," Horsfall said. "We've played so many pressure-packed games this year and we've lost some at the line. I told myself, 'It's a great atmosphere, just have fun.'"
The mistakes which stopped Air Academy from regular season wins weren't made in the postseason. Turnovers became a problem for short windows, but the team bounced back.
Through most of the fourth quarter, Horsfall, senior Gavin Gallegos and junior Theron Coleman all carried four fouls. Despite that, the latter of the group came up with a key block on a layup attempt to stop a Patriot run.
At one point in the third quarter, after a rough stretch, junior Corbin Garver also stepped up. He scored back-to-back 3-pointers to increase the lead and add to his 16 points.
"As a leading scorer of the team, I know if someone's going to make a play, it needs to be me," Garver said. "I know I have to step up and make the big play — it's what I'm here for."
Horsfall finished with 12 points of his own, while fellow junior Grant Featherston tossed in a team-high 17 — he sank six of his seven free throws to boot.
Next up for the Kadets is top seed, ThunderRidge. The Grizzlies went 21-2 this year before escaping a near upset by Heritage in the second round, 54-48.