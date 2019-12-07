Pine Creek is once again perched atop the Class 4A football field.
The No. 1 Eagles picked up their second state championship in four years by beating No. 2 Broomfield 34-3 on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High.
Pine Creek took a 7-3 lead at halftime behind a first-quarter touchdown run by running back David Moore III.
The Eagles created separation with a touchdown run by quarterback Gavin Herberg. Herberg later hit Eddie Kyle on a touchdown pass and Moore added a second rushing touchdown in the fourth.
