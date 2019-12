Palmer Ridge football is going for a three-peat. The Bears will take on the Pueblo South Colts in today's 3A state title game.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl in Pueblo.

Read the game preview here.

Follow the action on Twitter: @LindseySquints and @ChhunSun will have live updates throughout the game.