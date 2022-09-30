FOOTBALL

1. Pine Creek (4-1) at Fountain-Fort Carson (4-1) — 7 p.m. Friday at Guy Barickman Stadium

The Eagles and Trojans meet Friday for what will likely be the biggest game left on the area's schedule.

Fountain-Fort Carson comes off a win to again claim the Shield from Doherty in running-clock fashion. Pine Creek comes in off a foggy win over Mullen to continue a now-three-game win streak.

RPI rankings have the Eagles at No. 5 in 5A, and the Trojans at No. 9. The latter hasn't allowed a point in their last three games. It will be the first meeting between the two powerhouses since 2017 when the Eagles won 21-7.

2. Air Academy (4-1) at Cheyenne Mountain (3-2) — 7 p.m. Friday at Cheyenne Mountain High School

The Kadets and Red-Tailed Hawks enter Friday off juxtaposed week-four matchups.

Air Academy racked up points in a 63-56 win over Coronado, while Denver South held the Hawks to just 12 points, both from the arm of junior quarterback Bruce Archambault.

Kadets' senior Sam Beers led the way with eight touchdowns against the Cougars, and both will have a chance to once again show out.

3. Woodland Park (3-1) at Manitou Springs (3-1) — 7 p.m. Friday at Manitou Springs High School

The Panthers and Mustangs both dropped their openers but haven't lost since. Woodland Park's defense has allowed just 21 points during the streak and will meet a Manitou offense that has scored 145 points in four games.

4. Pueblo West (4-1) at Mesa Ridge (3-2) — 7 p.m. Friday at CA Foster Stadium

Mesa Ridge walked into last Saturday's win over Widefield with quiet confidence before downing the Gladiators in a running-clock win.

Now the Grizzlies will face off with a Pueblo West team that has just one loss — a 40-0 shutout by Fountain-Fort Carson.

Mesa Ridge sophomore Bryce Riehl has shown out in his first year and will try to outdo Cyclones' sophomore Gavin Lockett. The two have combined for 18 touchdown passes this season.

5. Vista Ridge (3-2) at Northfield (4-0) — 7 p.m. Friday at All-City Field

Vista Ridge senior Brayden Dorman is continuing his run on Colorado defenses. He put up 391 yards and six touchdowns against Vista PEAK Prep in a 50-19 win last week.

Conversely, Northfield hasn't allowed 50 points in its four games, combined. The Nighthawks have allowed just eight points per game and will try to shut down a Wolves' offense that features two Power-5 commits.

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty (5-5) at Vista Ridge (7-1) — 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Vista Ridge High School

Vista Ridge comes in off its first loss of the year after starting with a seven-game win streak and will look to rebound against a Lancer attack led by junior Caden Hickox.

Lutheran (6-3) at Palmer Ridge (7-2) — 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Don Breese Stadium

Palmer Ridge looks to avoid its first losing week behind senior Drew Boldvich's team-high goal scoring after a Tuesday loss to The Classical Academy.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

St. Mary's (8-1) at James Irwin (7-4) — 6 p.m. Thursday at James Irwin Charter School

Senior outside hitter Hannah Studer looks to add to her team-high 132 kills in 28 sets and add to the Pirates' 6-1 league record against Jaguars' junior Gabby Liles and her 142 kills.

Liberty (5-2) at Pine Creek (6-5) — 6 p.m. Thursday at Pine Creek High School

The Eagles are flying high on a three-match win streak and their five hitters with at least 35 kills will oppose a Lancer attack with six hitters boasting at least 30 kills.

SOFTBALL

Mesa Ridge (10-7) at Widefield (11-6) — 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Widefield Community Center

The community rivalry comes to the diamond as Widefield looks to increase its three-game win streak that has seen the Gladiators outscore opponents 44-10.