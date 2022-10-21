AURORA • Mesa Ridge basked in all the things a successful season brought, even as it took a loaded bus up to Aurora Sports Park Friday.
The pizza party earned through a regional win — the program's first in its history — was appreciated, as were the creation of more chants and friendships. The success came in ways the Grizzlies have never experienced on a softball field, but came to an end in a 7-2 loss to Elizabeth in the CHSAA 4A state playoff's first round.
Elizabeth senior Hanna Espinoza fired the final pitch of her complete-game effort, and coach Al Bustillos shouted loud enough for all of Complex B to hear, "Keep your heads up, don't you put your head down, keep them high."
The Grizzlies smiled in the postgame huddle. Tears were limited, in large part because Mesa Ridge never expected to make it — not that it was a program accepting defeat — it was one setting new expectations.
"We had the exact same team, because we didn't have any seniors last year," junior Lucia Quintana said. "We had all grown individually and we then grew as a team. The wins were so much more rewarding. When we won regionals, I can't even describe the feeling."
Quintana, fellow junior Xoie Satterfield and senior Emily Arrellano all basked in a group hug after the Grizzlies' regional championship win over Greeley West.
Bustillos had no intentions of rolling over in the state tournament, though, and his team followed. The Grizzlies allowed three runs in the first before keeping the margin into the sixth inning.
The Cardinals burst through in the seventh. After not allowing a hit until the bottom of the seventh, Espinoza allowed Quintana a leadoff double before Arellano drove her in with a two-run home run — an effort that, though it was for naught in the end, showed once more how much Mesa Ridge belonged.
"You have to finish the seven innings," Bustillos said. "A person who didn't watch wouldn't know how close this game was and what we came from this year. We started off slow this year, but built confidence and took off.
"We learned to deal with the losses and these girls will come back with this experience."
Satterfield and Quintana will once again share a circle and plate next year as seniors. The same duo held Greeley West scoreless to take home a regional win.
The bumps and bruises — literally, after two hitters were hit in the first inning and senior Cheyenne Walker played through injury — won't soon fade. But they're necessary to ensure Mesa Ridge's first regional win, and previous league title, aren't its last.
Palmer Ridge unable to avenge playoff loss to Holy Family
GiGi German was near-destined to be a Bear.
She grew up in the area before moving to the Northwest and coming back before her sophomore year. The senior battled through injuries her final season, and it held her back from impacting the team the way she's accustomed.
Coach Jason Romero doesn't buy it. Even in a 12-0, four-inning loss to Holy Family Friday, he sees the wake she's leaving behind — one hard to measure in earned run average and tournament wins.
"She was a godsend to us," Romero said. "We lost a good pitcher and had no idea what we were going to do right before her. When GiGi came in, she told me she could pitch, and pretty well.
"She could've picked another program, but she chose Palmer Ridge and catapulted our culture to what it is today — the positive spirit and our youth growing."
Starting pitcher, sophomore Ashlynn Short watched German. She was relied upon when injuries forced the senior away — even tossing the qualifying win over Pueblo East last weekend.
Being replaced in the circle by German, then coming back in to relief her once more served as a pseudo-passing of the torch. When Romero embraced the graduating leader of the program after the loss, it was for a little longer than usual — emotions being released.
Palmer Ridge will miss German, but it won't forget how much closer she brought the program to the state's elite groups. The Bears are a long way from a nine-player squad in Romero's first year.
"It's been so great building a family at Palmer Ridge," German said. "It was a hard year for me, but I'm so proud of Ashlynn and I'm so glad she got to experience this before I was gone.
"These girls just need to trust in each other and trust that they belong here."