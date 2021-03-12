THORNTON — For the second straight year, Cheyenne Mountain High School's Caroline Bricker was one of the stars of the 4A girls swimming and diving state championships at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center.
Bricker, who set the 4A record in the 200-yard individual medley as a freshman in 2019-20, took first in both 200-yard IM and the 100-yard butterfly Friday. Bricker broke her own personal best this season (2:08.16) and her own 4A state record she set last year (2:02.03) in the 200-yard IM, with a 2:00.87 time, which is only 4.02 seconds behind Missy Franklin's — a six-time Olympic medalist — all-time state record of 1:56.85. Bricker also nearly broke the 4A state record (54.21s) in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing with a 54.51s time.
"That was her goal and our goal," said Cheyenne Mountain coach Kate Doane. "Every time she dives in the water, she excels. I'm so proud of her and she puts in so much effort. The sky's the limit for her."
Bricker's two gold medals helped Cheyenne Mountain to a ninth overall finish with 167 points, after winning the state championship a year ago.
Littleton's Heritage High School took home first place, finishing with 495.5 points, after senior and future Stanford swimmer Anna Shaw beat Franklins' state record in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle.
Rampart, Pine Creek have top 5 finishes
Pine Creek High School finished fifth with 229 points, in large part because of freshman Isabella Burton and solid finishes in the relays. Rampart High School, led by Lindsey Immel, finished fourth overall Friday with a score of 281.5 points.
Immel finished second in the 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard freestyle, falling to Shaw. Rampart also did well in the three relays, placing third in both the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay, and 13th in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Meanwhile, in her first state championships, Pine Creek's Burton finished fifth in the 100-yard backstroke (57.57s) and 10th in 200-yard IM (2:10.64). And senior Dominque Cos finished fifth (1:06.38) in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Pine Creek finished sixth in all three relays, completing a solid first season for coach Mark Hesse, which included six school records being broken and their highest finish at state in school history.
"The girls have been great," Hesse said. "They've been so coachable and everybody has just worked so hard. We came here today and the goal was just to have fun and swim fast and they really embraced the moment and did a great job."