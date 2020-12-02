Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford doesn’t think about big-picture milestones like records — at least, not during the season. Instead, he is focused on being 1-0 at the end of the week.
His son Eli, however, hasn’t adopted that same tunnel vision.
Pulford said the 13-year-old pointed out a win Friday in the 4A state championship would give the Palmer Ridge football program four state championships and just four losses in the last four years.
“No pressure,” Eli told his father.
But Pulford said pressure is just air in a tire.
“I don’t think anyone can put more pressure on me than I do on myself,” he said.
With that in mind Pulford forges ahead, preparing his team for a fourth consecutive state title game as the No. 2 Bears get ready to face No. 4 Loveland in the 4A championship, 6 p.m. Friday, at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl at CSU-Pueblo.
Palmer Ridge will face a familiar challenge, as Loveland and the Bears’ semifinal opponent, Fountain-Fort Carson, present a similar offensive style, anchored by one of the state's top running backs.
The Indians average 304 rushing yards per game, led by the state's No. 5 leading rusher Zack Rakowsky, and averages fewer than 55 yards passing.
Rakowsky has 1,224 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, and has averaged 182 yards through the playoffs. The senior is described as "electric" by Indians coach Jeff Mock.
“He’s a fearless competitor and he wants the ball in his hands in the biggest moments,” Mock said.
The biggest moment of Rakowsky’s high school career will come to fruition Friday as he faces a Palmer Ridge defense that has allowed just 46 points against this season.
“It is similar game planning for that run-style attack,” Pulford said, adding that he believes last week’s win over the Trojans helped his team "sharpen the edge." “(Loveland) is a great football team and we want to take away what they do best.”
Senior wide receiver and safety Kaden Dudley, who had a season-high six tackles against Fountain-Fort Carson, said he hasn’t had the opportunity to make many tackles this season because his defensive line has stopped the run effectively throughout the season.
“It’s important to me to be able to help the team on both sides of the ball,” Dudley said. “Our defensive line has done so well, and I think it’s good to have the opportunity to face the same kind of offense so we can work on limiting mistakes and make our defense a lot better.”
Dudley and the rest of the Bears’ receivers will have quite the challenge on the offensive side, facing the state’s most productive secondary, led by speedy corners who have pulled down a state-leading 16 interceptions. Tyson Williams leads the Indians with four interceptions. Austin Bierhaus and Ian Loomis have three each.
Seniors Dudley, Marcellus Reed, Cameron Jones and junior Anthony Costanzo lead Palmer Ridge’s menacing receiving corps, each with more than 300 yards this season. Reed leads the group with 596 yards and eight touchdowns. Costanzo has seven TDs and Jones has six.
“They have the best secondary in the state, but we have one of the best receiving corps in the state,” said senior quarterback Luke McAllister. “I’ll take my guys over (Loveland’s) any day. I know they can make they plays and I trust them fully. I’m excited to see what they can do.”
McAllister averages 274 passing yards per game and has thrown 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, including two picks last week against Fountain-Fort Carson.
But Dudley believes he and the rest of the Bears’ receivers are up for the challenge.
“I think all of our guys at Palmer Ridge, we love the challenge and it sets up for a better game,” Dudley said. “Honestly we are super excited to get some fast corners. Our receivers are all so fast, and I think that separates us from a lot of other teams because we are so explosive, so this lets us dive deeper into our playbook and work on some different things.”
Loveland, which last won the 4A title in 2018 with a 14-0 season, took a first-round exit last season and aims to clinch the program’s eighth state title Friday.
“We rise to the challenge,” Mock said. “Our kids don’t get too high or too low, they’re at 68 degrees all the time and I think that’s a strength of our team.”
On the opposite side, radiating in confidence, Palmer Ridge aims to leave no doubt that the Bears can compete in 4A, which area coaches have described as top-to-bottom the most competitive football classification in Colorado. The Bears won the past three titles in Class 3A.
“I don't think a 4A team can say we can’t play with them,” McAllister said, “and if we earn that state championship that’s the period on the end and no one can take that away.”
Bringing home a fourth state championship trophy would mark Palmer Ridge in the history books as just the second 11-man football program to win four consecutive championships in the last 50 years.
Valor Christian won four titles from 2009-13, spanning from Class 3A through 5A. Limon won six straight 1A championships between 1963-68, and was close to winning four consecutive in the early 2000s, claiming 1A titles 2003-05, but fell in the state semifinals in 2006.
Sedgwick County has won five consecutive 8-man football championships dating back to 2015 and will go for a sixth Thursday against Stanford. A win would tie the state record set by Limon between 1963-68.