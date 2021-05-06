The Colorado High School Activities Association and Friends of Football has received approved variance requests for 3,100 fans per game at CSU-Pueblo's Neta & Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl for the spring football championships, scheduled for next week.
Social distancing and masks are required for all spectators, the release said.
The 2021 eight-man championship game is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. Classes 3A and 4A will play next Friday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Class 3A and 5A will play on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.
The Pikes Peak region is guaranteed at least one team in the 3A state championship next week with an all-local semifinal match between No. 2 The Classical Academy and No. 6 Sand Creek on Saturday. Manitou Springs (2A), Harrison and Falcon (4A) are also still in the hunt for a state championship and will play in the state semifinals this weekend.
Tickets are on sale now. Individual game tickets are $15, and a Pueblo Pass for all five championship games is available for $30.