Colorado Springs Metro League
Cañon City Tigers
Coach: Crystal Burford, 4th season
Last year: 12-10 (4-4 4A CSML)
Returning athletes: Chloe Coulson (sr., util); Lyndsey French (sr., OF); Rylee Gutormson (sr., 2B); Hannah Howard (sr., OF/2B); Mady Ley (jr., SS/3B); Matea Smith (sr., P/3B); Brianna Winford (jr., P/util)
Outlook: “We are returning 7 starters including our starting pitcher Brianna Winford. Excited for the younger girls to step up and show their skills at the varsity level,” Burford said.
Notes: Cañon City shifts to the new 4A/3A CSML South conference.
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Jeff Papenfuss, 1st season
Last year: 21-5 (11-1 5A CSML) The Cougars had a historic start before claiming the league title. Coronado was knocked out in the first round of the 4A state tournament after earning a No. 12 seed.
Returning athletes: Hannah Hoffman (sr., 1B); Bailey Legere (so., 2B); Taiyah Mooney (jr., 3B); Addie Pakenham (jr., P); Kyla Papenfuss (jr., CF); Savannah Starr (jr., SS)
Other top athletes: Ella Leisher (jr., util); Amanda Seth (sr., C); Elexys Trujillo (fr., util)
Outlook: “Coronado is going through a re-loading period, trying to replace three outstanding seniors and last year's coach of the year, Conrad Gonzales,” said first-year coach Papenfuss. “We are excited to be playing our season and re-introducing some sense of normalcy to our days.”
Notes: The Cougars will look to replace three top athletes from their historic 2019 season, including Gazette Preps softball Peak Performer of the Year Jenna Ruggaber, who pitched 131 of 154 innings last year. Coronado will also battle a few injuries of notable returners including Kyla Papenfuss and Addie Pakenham. “If we manage to overcome all of this adversity, it will be quite an accomplishment,” Papenfuss said. … Coronado will join the newly formed 4A/3A CSML South.
Falcon Falcons
Coach: Tony Thomas, 2nd season
Last year: 13-11 (5-2 5A/4A PPAC)
Returning athletes: Tiffany Backeberg (jr., LF); Emy Fothergill (sr., 2B); Savannah Masengill (sr., P); Ariana Nelson (jr., RF); Cheyenne Simpson (sr., CF); Kylie Vandewege (jr., SS)
Other top athletes: Aubrey DeJong (fr., util); Leila Gonzalez (sr., util); Ryleigh Green (so., P); Maddy Moore (jr., OF); Kaylee Sheets (jr., util)
Outlook: Thomas said he is excited to see his returning players, especially his senior class and “a very talented group coming up behind them.” Vandewege, who missed half the season due to a knee injury last season, will also return. “I am also excited that Kylie Vandewege ... will finally have the opportunity to play and compete for All Conference and make our team even stronger in the middle infield and at the plate,” he said.
Notes: The Falcons will join the 4A/3A CSML North. Massengill and Green return as the team’s top pitchers and two of the team’s top four returning hitters.
Harrison Panthers
Coach: Kathia Cintron Molina, 2nd season
Last year: 5-14 (1-5 4A CSML)
Returning athletes: Mya Chavez (sr., 3B); Janeth Gomez (sr., C); Leilani Inclan (sr., P); Elizah Moya (jr., 2B); Sky Patterson (sr., LF); Raylee Senn (sr., 1B); Ashley Shelden (jr., CF); Mikayla Toney (jr., SS); Sidney Toney (fr., RF)
Outlook: Molina said she is excited to “build a program at Harrison, coaching players to be leaders and to master skills on and off the field.”
Notes: Harrison will compete in the new 4A/3A CSML South league.
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Daniel Lewis, 1st season
Last year: 8-15 (6-6 5A CSML)
Outlook: Lewis is most excited for his first season as a head coach, leading a senior class that he has known since they were freshman.
Notes: Liberty graduated three seniors last year.
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Randy Teschner, 15th season
Last year: 2-18 (0-13 5A CSML)
Returning athletes: Sofia Bahr (so., 3B); Raelee Chavez (sr., CF); Dallas Clements (jr., C); Jori Lawler (jr., 2B/P); Bryana Lucas (jr., P/2B); Marcella Padilla (sr., RF); Maddie Palma (jr., util); Corina Rodgriguez-Skufca (sr., 1B)
Notes: Palmer will move to the 4A/3A CSML South conference in 2020.
Sand Creek Scorpions
Coach: Bob Davis, 1st season
Last year: 4-19 (0-7 5A/4A PPAC)
Returning athletes: Kiera Gray (so., P); Cai Gunn (so., CF); Alexis Hernandez (sr., 3B); Carina Paul (sr., SS/util)
Other top athletes: Victoria McCafferty (jr, 1B/RF); Emma Rohrer (jr, 1B)
Outlook: As a first year head coach, Davis said he’s “looking forward to building a competitive softball program that schools are scared to play against.”
Notes: Sand Creek moves over to the 4A/3A CSML North conference for 2020.
Widefield Gladiators
Coach: Jessica Regnerus, 4th season
Last year: 16-10 (6-1 4A CMSL)
Returning athletes: Keionna Cruea (sr., 2B/OF); Hannah Hall (sr., P/OF); Macy Roth (sr., P/OF); Sierra Segura (sr., 3B)
Outlook: The Widefield program is once again young and I am excited to watch how my seniors help grow the younger players who will be new to the varsity team,” Regnerus said.
Notes: After placing second in the 4A CMSL, Widefield moves over to the 4A/3A CSML South conference. The Gladiators graduated five seniors from last year’s roster, which was mostly made up of the class of 2021. Hannah Hall is the team’s top returning batter and pitcher.
Woodland Park Panthers
Coach: Richard Krause, 1st season
Last year: 7-16 (3-5 4A CSML)
Returning athletes: Kassidy Cargill (sr., 3B); Sierra Hilgner (jr. C/SS); Marin Kleepe (so., 2B); Courtney Mckee (jr., P/OF); Shaylee Schoendaller (jr/, P/1B)
Other top athletes: Kinsley Cargill (fr., 3B/1B); Angelina Woods (sr., util)
Outlook: “We have a young team with a lot of heart,” Krause said.
Notes: The Panthers joined the 4A/3A CSML South league and started the season with a 17-3 win over Florence.
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Bob Wingett, 2nd season
Last year: 15-10 (5-2 5A/4A PPAC)
Returning athletes: Brina Baysinger (jr., P); Eveleyn Daub (jr., INF/ OF); Alex Gales (so., INF/OF/P); Charlee Jessup (sr., OF); Abby Litchfield (jr., C, INF); Angela Smith (sr., SS); Maliyah Winn (sr., INF)
Other top athletes: Alexys Blumenfeld (fr., P/NF/OF); Mikayla Hancock (fr., P/INF/OF); Ava Smith (fr., C/INF/OF)
Outlook: “With seven returning starters we are excited about this season,” Wingett said. “The quicker we can grow together as a team and work the newcomers into the system, the more successful the season will be. These girls take care of each other and work hard every day.”
Notes: Angela (sr.) and Ava (fr.) are the younger sisters of Amanda Smith, who helped the Kadets reach the state semifinals in 2016. Wingett believes Angela, who hit .557 last year, is one of the best players in the city and the state.
Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: Kelly Cornejo, 1st season
Last year: 3-19 (1-6 5A/4A PPAC)
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Tanya Ramsay, 14th season
Last year: 5-17 (4-3 5A/4A PPAC)
Returning athletes: Sidney Bankston (jr., 3B); Lauren Davis (sr., CF); Stephanie DeBise (jr. P/1B); Izzy Murphy (sr., C); Lexi Murphy (so., 2B); Hailey Neener (sr., SS)
Other top athletes: Janelle Cacal (jr., OF)
Outlook: “Our team is extremely athletic, hungry to compete and is a great mix of experienced players with a strong freshman class,” Ramsay said.
Notes: The Thunder graduated three seniors and returns all of its heavy-hitters.
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Shanell Costa, 1st season
Last year: 4-19 (4-8 5A/4A PPAC)
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Coach: LouAnn Guiden, fourth season
Last year: 15-10 (10-2 5A CSML)
Returning athletes: Alexis Alvarado (jr., P); Vicky Alvarado (so., util/C); Torie Bass (sr., SS); Jenisah Mora (jr., 2B); Shawnee Phillips (so., OF); Belle Salinas (so., 3B); Hannah Weros (so., OF/C)
Other top athletes: Julia Anzdula (so., OF); Hailey Calhoun (so., P); Nina Cartwright (sr., util/P); Aleah Ellis (sr., util); Malia Williams-Sala (so., 1B)
Outlook: “I am excited about the experience we have returning and the newcomers we have that will contribute,” Guiden said.
Notes: Fountain-Fort Carson joins the 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference and returns a majority of its top players after graduating just three seniors in 2019. Alexis Alvarado returns as the team’s top pitcher after finishing 13-5 in the circle last season.
Rampart Rams
Coach: Ryan Sheets, 7th season
Last year: 16-9 (9-3 5A CMSL)
Returning athletes: Hanna Benoit (jr., P/OF); Marissa Garza (sr., 2B); Brianna Jennings (sr., SS); Marissa Manzanares (sr., 1B); Jayda Randle (sr., OF); Tarin Thomas (sr., OF/P)
Other top athletes: Sydney Jones (sr., 3B); Amaya Randle (fr., C); Ashlyn Wilcox (sr., OF/2B)
Outlook: Sheets said he is most excited about his “experienced returning players (that) should provide great leadership,” and “to be playing softball and giving the girls an opportunity and some sense of normalcy.”
Notes: The Rams return most of its varsity team from 2019 and boasts a large senior class. The team’s top six hitters who appeared in all 25 games and its pitching tandem of Thomas and Benoit also return. … Rampart moves into the 5A/4A PPAC for 2020.
Palmer Ridge Bears
Coach: Jason Romero, 2nd season
Last year: 10-13 (4-3 5A/4A PPAC)
Returning athletes: Kahlan Fuller (so., C); Brooke Horsley (jr., 2B); Shayna McHugh (jr., 1B); Brynn Short (so., 3B); Grace Smith (so., 2B); Rian Van Winkle (jr., SS)
Other top athletes: Geneva German (so., P)
Outlook: Romero is most excited that softball has the ability to play through the coronavirus pandemic. “I am grateful to be able to work with student athletes and excited to show our growth as a team and program,” he said.
Notes: McHugh and Van Winkle are the team’s top two returning batters, coming off the 2019 season in which they hit .610 and .506, respectively. The Bears will need to replace it’s top pitcher from last year, Sarah Lynch, who threw in all but nine innings in 2019.
Tri-Peaks League
James Irwin Jaguars
Coach: Steve Finn, 3rd season
Last year: 8-14 (3-4 3A Tri-Peaks)
Returning athletes: Lexi Davenport (sr., 2B); Brianna Manley (sr., CF); Layla Paet (jr., 3B); Ryleigh Peebles (so., 1B); Kayla Peters (jr., C); Sierra Finn (jr., P)
Outlook: “With six returning starters, we have the potential to have a winning season for the first time in the program's history,” Finn said.
Notes: The Jaguars will return its top four hitters from 2019.
Editor's Note: Teams not listed did not submit a preview form by deadline.