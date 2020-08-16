GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Colorado Springs Metro League
Cañon City Tigers
Coach: Marcy Epperson, 20th season
Returning athletes: Luna Manjarrez (so.); Ariana McIntyre (sr.); Julia Nelson (jr.);Emily Till (jr.)
Other top athletes: Alissa Rall (fr.)
Outlook: “I am looking forward to working with athletes who are conditioning for their sport due to COVID-19,” Epperson said. “I have many volleyball girls who want to improve their running time and cardiovascular system for the volleyball season later this school year.”
Notes: Epperson said, “I have many freshmen out for the team, which hasn't occurred in a while. Looking forward to seeing their potential.”
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Grant Stoughton, 4th season
Returning athletes: Brooklyn Brown (sr.); Allie Leisher (so.); Mel Sartain (sr.)
Mitchell Marauders
Coach: Joshua Browning, 1st season
Returning athletes: Lizbeth Diaz-Dominguez (sr.)
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Robert Gilliam, 9th season
Returning athletes: Adele Havlick (so.); Faith Kelly (sr.); Jilli Lange (so.); Sophie McIntyre (so.); Ellie Schueler (sr.); Mollie Spruce (so.)
Other top athletes: Alita Alvarez (fr.)
Outlook: “This is a talented and hard-working team that expects to return to state, except at the 4A level,” Gilliam said. “These girls are showing a great deal of resiliency, flexibility, and toughness that will translate to success throughout the season. They are unselfish and put team first, which is so fun to coach.”
Widefield Gladiators
Coach: Erik Nelson, 17th season
Returning athletes: Alyssa McLean (sr.); Sophia Mena (sr.); Cassie Nelson (so.); Abby Vsetecka (so.)
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: Stan Lambros, 31st season
Returning athletes: Cora McClain (jr.); Julia Prata (jr.); Breanne Raley (sr.); Hope Stark (jr., 7th last year at state); Kate Twede (jr.)
Other top athletes: Caroline Mason (fr.); Sage Nicholas (fr.); Lauren Raley (fr.)
Notes: Stark returns after placing seventh at last year’s 4A state meet. She was the top local finisher among the 4A girls’ race.
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Coach: Ben Montoya, 39th season
Returning athletes: Sophia Dooghan (jr.); Brenna Durbin (jr.); Tara Durbin (sr.); Nikolette Frei (jr.); Jennie Hazlette (sr.); Claire Knowles (so.); Kyndra Krieg (so.); Ana Maender (jr.); Kendal Noland (so.)
Outlook: “The athletes are excited and motivated to be part of a team and ready to compete to the best of their ability,” Montoya said. “This year we will have a very young team which consists mainly of freshmen and sophomores.”
Palmer Ridge Bears
Coach: Matt Frost, 11th season
Returning athletes: Jenna Baker (jr.); Maren Busath (sr.); Sarah Carroll (so.); Danielle Day (jr.); Nicole Day (jr.); Melia Higgins (so.); Lindsay Jenson (sr.); Jayden Kailey (so.); Megan Murray (jr.); Ella Nagaraj (jr.); Melanie Sauter (jr.); Morgan Scarsbrook (jr.); Kiersten Senneff (so.); Nichole Smith (sr.); Aliza Stevens Vick (so.); Heather Taylor (jr.); Katie Wotta (jr.)
Other top athletes: Madison Inscoe (so.)
Outlook: “Nichole Smith has put in a ton of work this summer, and her attitude has been impeccable so far. I was looking forward to Maren Busath’s track season; she was looking really solid in March, so I’m glad we get another crack at things with her,” Frost said. “We graduated a pretty big chunk of our varsity from last year, but we have a few girls who haven’t run before but look like they have quite a bit of potential - Erin Kalein, Sammy DeGennaro - so I’m excited to see how they respond and progress.”
Rampart Rams
Coach: Robert Young, 9th season
Returning athletes: Abby Bolt (sr.); Cadence Corby (jr.); Mikaela Fabey (sr.); Mikayla Fry (so.); Emma Perschke (sr.); Mollie Roden (sr.)
Outlook: Young said he is most excited to simply have a season as we navigate the coronavirus pandemic. “It'll be good to be back out there, even if it is quite a bit different than normal,” he said.
Vista Ridge Wolves
Coach: Lindsay Mock, 10th season
Returning athletes: Hope Maldonado (sr.); Autumn Rasmussen (jr.)
Outlook: "I am looking forward to seeing how much these two returning runners can improve from last season,” Mock said.
Black Forest League
Thomas MacLaren Highlanders
Coach: Ingrid Hibbitts (assistant), 2nd season
Returning athletes: Gabriele Hibbitts (so.); Chloe Jung (so.); Lilly Kirk (so.)
Outlook: “We are just super excited that we can actually have a season. Lots of our returning runners have been training this summer without knowing for certain that they will have a season or not; now they're super motivated and excited,” Hibbitts said.
Tri-Peaks League
Banning Lewis Academy Stallions
Coach: Gary Kurtz, 2nd season
Returning athletes: Zoey DiNino (jr.); Kayla Shaw (so.)
Other top athletes: Emelia Falcon (fr.)
Outlook: “I believe this entire time has shown how well our athletes do in the face of adversity, and can take initiative on their own without much of a push from their coach,” Kurtz said. “They are very motivated to get out there and compete, and I cannot wait to see all of the goals they can accomplish this upcoming season.”
Notes: 2020 will mark the Stallions’ first season as an official CHSAA-sanctioned athletic department, giving its athletes the opportunity to compete in a league, regional or state championships for the first time.
Manitou Springs Mustangs
Coach: Anna Mack, 4th season
Returning athletes: Charlotte Anderson (jr.); Atlee Barrow (jr.); Dana Gutierrez (sr.)
Outlook: Mack said she is excited to engage as a team again. “After spring being cancelled, it's great to see the kids out there working together and having fun,” she said.
Vanguard Coursers
Coach: Leroy Neal, 38th season
Returning athletes: Tanna Adams (so.); Hannah Duez (sr.); Ella Johnson (jr.)
Outlook: Neal has high expectations for 2020, predicting his team will qualify for the state meet, aiming for a top-3 finish, led by Johnson who he said has the potential to become a state champion.